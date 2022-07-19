Kobe Bryant checked up on 6′ 10″ Shareef O’Neal, Shaquille O’Neal’s son every day after his heart surgery

There is something about the bond between brothers. Kobe Bryant was awfully close to Shareef O’Neal, Shaq’s son, and left a visible imprint.

The bond between players can deepen, fracture, or break depending on how their lives evolve throughout their careers. In the case of Kobe and Shaq, all of that happened, and more.

Throughout their careers, the two were tied at the hip. Their first threepeat signaled the arrival of two players who were about to be NBA greats.

Despite such a monumental success, their relationship fractured. It was irreparable to the point where both players didn’t speak to each other till they retired.

However, when it came to their children, they were there for each other. Shareef O’Neal recounts the story of how Kobe Bryant used to call and text him every day during his heart surgery to check up on him.

“He was one person who always checked in with me. Like every single day of my [open heart] surgery, he would always message me, ‘How you doing today?’ He always looked out for me.” 🗣️ Shareef O’Neal on Kobe Bryantpic.twitter.com/dxnNGKXRkX — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 19, 2022

Shareef O’Neal recalls the kind-hearted nature of Kobe Bryant as he continues to build a path toward the NBA.

Shareef talked about how Kobe checked up on him. Every day. That says more about him than anything else. Despite their fractured relationship in the league, Kobe didn’t hesitate and in fact, took the first step in helping out his friend’s son.

Young Shareef felt indebted and in a way, his journey has come full circle. This summer league, he was part of the Lakers roster. The same team his father and Kobe played for.

Shareef opens up to @brhoops about receiving one of Kobe’s last text messages and how Kobe’s death impacted him: “My phone background is just literally that message and I look at it every day because … it just motivates me.” pic.twitter.com/xQPoWCRPqs — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 8, 2020

O’Neal’s love for Kobe knows no bounds. He regularly writes messages on his shoes, which are, you guessed it, Kobes.

Shareef O’Neal puts his own message on his Kobe collection inspired by their conversations before he died 🙏 @SSJreef pic.twitter.com/XqqOwrvWzp — B/R Kicks (@brkicks) August 19, 2020

He even got a tattoo in their remembrance.

Shareef O’Neal got a tattoo honoring Kobe and Gigi ❤️ pic.twitter.com/nZ23o5Dgtw — NBA SKITS (@NBA_Skits) February 5, 2020

We hope that young Shareef makes it far and perhaps even plays for the purple and gold this season. Watch this space for more news on Shareef O’Neal’s progress in the league.

