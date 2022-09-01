“Kobe Bryant definitely asked how his a** tasted”: Shaquille O’Neal gave a bittersweet congrats to 6’6 rival

Shaquille O’Neal little diss track at Kobe Bryant had quite the cute ending that not many may know about

Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant. Arguably the greatest duo that the sport of basketball has ever witnessed.

During their time with the Lakers, while they were on the court together, they were like the perfect symphony. They fit together so perfectly, it was like they were born to play together.

Alas, their off-the-court chemistry was equally as bad, if not much worse, causing the duo to have to be split up in the end. But as you probably know already, the beef didn’t end there.

After Kobe lost his first finals series without Shaq, here is what the big man did.

Pretty high profile way to diss someone, we have to say, not something we think the big man cared about. But given how famous this event is now, the world certainly did.

The thing is, there is another installment to this little mini-series that you may not be aware of. And it is quite the wholesome one.

Also Read: Shaquille O’Neal’s headliner act ‘Shaq vs’ was involved in humiliating $500,000 lawsuit

Shaquille O’Neal laughs at himself as he congratulates Kobe Bryant for winning his 4th NBA title

In 2009, Kobe Bryant and the Lakers won yet another championship. But to Kobe Bryant, this one felt very different from the three he had won before.

It was special to him because it was his first ring without Shaquille O’Neal. And it seems that even the Big Diesel could tell, as he put out this tweet.

Congratualtions kobe, u deserve it. You played great . Enjoy it my man enjoy it. And I know what yur sayin rt now

“Shaq how my ass taste “ — SHAQ (@SHAQ) June 15, 2009

This title in 2009 put Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal on the same tally in terms of titles. And as you may know already, a few years later the Black Mamba would win his fifth as well, at which occasion Shaq later admitted he ripped his house up.

Overall though, during this period of turmoil between the two, it was really wholesome to see this beautiful truce during what was a very happy occasion for the Lakers legend.

Also Read: Former Nets coach calls Kevin Durant ‘egoless’ despite constant self-comparisons to God