Shaquille O’Neal’s headliner act ‘Shaq vs’ was involved in humiliating $500,000 lawsuit

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the truly universal stars in the world of basketball.

Beyond the basketball stardom he attained as a superstar in the league, O’Neal‘s various forays into the field of entertainment made him a household name across the globe. Headlining Hollywood cinemas, rapping, hosting events – name it, Shaq’s done it.

The Inside the NBA crew member is now an established part of the world of entertainment. Shaq and Shaqtin’ are crucial parts of the NBA viewing experience for NBA fans across the world.

Shaq’s entry to the world of entertainment did not need to wait for his retirement. Spending a good chunk of his career near Hollywood with the Lakers definitely aided Shaq’s case.

However, it wasn’t always smooth sailing for Shaquille O’Neal in the world of entertainment. Shaq was set to headline the show titled “Shaq vs” produced by William Morris Endeavor Entertainment. Prior to the show beginning itself however, a lawsuit hit the producers.

Why was “Shaq vs” involved in a lawsuit?

Author Todd Gallagher, also represented by William Morris Endeavor Entertainment,, was the plaintiff in the suit. Gallagher alleged that the show was based on his idea deriving form from “Andy Roddick beat me with a frying pan” – conceptualised by him.

The book detailed encounters of Gallagher with famous professional athletes where the athlete took on Gallagher, a layman, with a considerable handicap.

For eg; the titular tennis game featuring American tennis icon Andy Roddick. Rather than using conventional equipment, Roddick faced Gallagher with a frying pan to bring some parity into the event.

Gallagher claimed that the same entertainment agency representing him and producing “Shaq vs” had stolen his idea and given him no credit whatsoever for the same.

“Shaq vs” eventually did hit the screens. However, not before Gallagher earned himself a $500,000 settlement for his contributions to the original idea.

Additionally, Gallagher is also listed as a “Producer” for 10 episodes of the show running from 2009-2010.

While Shaq wasn’t himself a party to the suit, the show must have been under jeopardy at the time. Shaq could possibly have lost the game show with his name on the title. But no one denies Superman that easily. Even though the Kryptonite here required $500,000 and a name in the credits to be destroyed.

