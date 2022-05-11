“Kobe Bryant donated $1 million to Call of Duty Endowment in support of US veterans”: When Lakers legend attended and donated at a CoD Endowment event

Kobe Bryant donated a whopping $1 million when he attended a Call of Duty Endowment event to help support US veterans.

Towards the latter end of his career with the Los Angeles Lakers, Kobe Bryant started to dip his toes in the tech industry quite a bit. Knowing full well that athletes need to preserve their wealth and generate new sources of income following their retirement from the game, the ‘Black Mamba’ went all in with his investments.

Kobe invested in everything from Epic Games (creators of Fortnite) to Alibaba and everything in between. The tech industry clearly intrigued the 5x NBA champion and hence, his investments made from his $100 million venture fund were focused around companies in that space.

However, along with making savvy investments, Kobe Bryant was also heavily involved in making a difference where he felt a difference could be made. Bryant was front and center in making several donations to causes he believed in like the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Stand Up for Cancer, and many more.

Kobe Bryant donated $1 million to Call of Duty.

Aside from starring in quite the iconic commercial for Call of Duty, Kobe Bryant felt his presence be known from behind the scenes as well, from a monetary standpoint. His relationship with Activision, the studio that makes CoD games, was quite strong and so him donating at their Endowment events makes sense.

On November 4th, 2010, Kobe attended a Call of Duty Endowment event that saw him donate a check worth $1 million. This check would be used to help and support retired US veterans through the non-profit organization and also allow them an opportunity to find jobs for themselves after having served the country.

Along with Kobe Bryant was also actor, ach Braff, who held up the $1,000,000 check up on the dias with him. In a tweet following the passing of the Lakers legend, the CoD Endowment Twitter account shared their condolences.

“As a long-time friend of Activision Blizzard, Kobe always made time to attend Call of Duty Endowment events and support veteran employment initiatives. Our love and deepest condolences go out to all the families affected by this tragedy.”