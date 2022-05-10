“Shane Battier had a whole notebook on how to guard Kobe Bryant, yet Kobe dropped 40 on him”: How Rockets’ defensive specialist prepared for the Kobe test and failed miserably

Rockets’ defensive specialist Shane Battier had an entire notebook on stopping Kobe Bryant, yet Mamba dropped 40 on him

Kobe Bryant had a midrange game that was the stuff of legends. His proficiency across the court was well documented. Kobe’s longevity and prolific scoring got him to the top of the scoring charts in Lakers franchise history.

A matchup nightmare with his size and ability to pull up from anywhere, the task to defend Kobe was an unenviable task. Many defensive specialists tried and failed with this assignment as Kobe stacked up points wherever he went.

Former Miami Heat and Houston Rockets player Shane Battier was one such defender who got the Kobe assignment. Battier, a two-time NBA champion, and two-time All-defensive team member was one of the league’s premier perimeter defenders.

Battier’s preparation to guard Kobe was once revealed by Hall of Fame sideline reporter Craig Sager on live television.

Listen to Craig Sager talk about Shane Battier’s EXTENSIVE strategy to slow down Kobe Bryant (2009) Kobe had 40 Points this Game pic.twitter.com/3yXCF5W6Mb — KBs GOAT (@KbsGoat) May 9, 2022

Also Read: “I wanted to be the best basketball player to ever play”: When Kobe Bryant revealed the deal with himself at 13-years-old that helped him become one of the greatest ever

This video from the 2009 Western Conference Semi-Finals shows how Battier had an entire notebook dedicated to guarding Bryant.

How effective was Battier’s preparation to deal with Kobe Bryant?

Battier’s notebook documented information from hours of film study. It contained how Kobe moved in particular situations, the efficiency from various spots, and the effectiveness of his various signature moves.

The former Duke Blue Devil clearly did his homework and was as prepared as it gets. Battier marked the court into squares and listed the odds of Bryant making a shot in each square. He also tracked the catch and shoot tendencies and pick and roll tendencies of Bryant. Battier notes that Bryant has a tendency to shoot better off the dribble than off the catch. He also notes how it’s not an effective strategy to foul Kobe as he was an excellent foul-shooter.

Also Read: Duke players in the NBA: How many players in the NBA today have attended Duke University?

However, despite Battier’s meticulous preparation, the result was a slap in his face. Kobe Bryant dropped 40 points to level out the series and his Lakers went on to win the Championship.