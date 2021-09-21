“Drake tried to channel his inner Stephen Curry, instead gives us a Shaqtin’ A Fool entry”: NBA Twitter roasts the Canadian rapper as he air-balls a shot against Tory Lanez

NBA Twitter could not contain their laughter as Drake airballs a deep three, after trying to channel his inner Stephen Curry

Hip-Hop sensation Drake is currently enjoying his studio album Certified Lover Boy’s success. Within days of its release, his album broke multiple records. Drake is one of the greatest rappers in the game today. However, the same cannot be said about his basketball talent.

Drake is an ardent basketball fan. He has often been spotted with LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry. Drake is often seen courtside at NBA games. He loves the game so much that he got an NBA regulation basketball court made at his Toronto mansion.

Drake’s basketball court in his home though >>>>>> pic.twitter.com/FhGvyx0JA6 — Sam Neter 🦏 (@SamNeter) April 8, 2020

Despite having all those resources, it seems like Drizzy wasn’t able to capitalize and master the sport. A recent 1v1 video surfaced on the Internet, which has NBA Twitter in splits.

NBA Twitter reacts to Drake making a Shaqtin’ A Fool clip

Drake might be thanking his lucky stars that we are in the NBA offseason. Recently, a clip surfaced on the internet, where Drake is seen going up against Tory Lanez 1 on 1. The two Canadian stars are seen squaring off in a Chicago gym. Had Shaquille O’Neal gotten his hands on this clip during the regular season, we sure would have seen it on Shaqtin’ A Fool.

In the clip, the ball was first knocked away from Drizzy’s hand, then he takes it back and tries to channel his inner Stephen Curry. He pulls up from deep, but it ends up being an airball.

Drake vs Tory Lanez in a 1v1 😅 pic.twitter.com/j7tpwQ1sKg — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) September 20, 2021

NBA Twitter did not take long to react to this clip. There were immediate Kanye West comparisons.

This why Donda is better https://t.co/IZ9URgryk3 — Woe is me (@PaulMunzhe) September 21, 2021

Kanye would’ve made that — groovy (@groovyjy) September 20, 2021

Kanye leaked this footage pic.twitter.com/bxB6kMQbjJ — HATE TO SEE IT 🥴 (@pauldsand) September 21, 2021

Even if Drake was winning that 1 on 1, this one clip totally discredited whatever he did on court till then. It would be interesting to see if any more clips emerge.