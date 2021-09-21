Basketball

“Drake tried to channel his inner Stephen Curry, instead gives us a Shaqtin’ A Fool entry”: NBA Twitter roasts the Canadian rapper as he air-balls a shot against Tory Lanez

"Drake tried to channel his inner Stephen Curry, instead gives us a Shaqtin' A Fool entry": NBA Twitter roasts the Canadian rapper as he air-balls a shot against Tory Lanez
Raahib Singh

Previous Article
"Michael Jordan said, 'break down 7 points a quarter'": Carmelo Anthony recalls the scoring advice Bulls legend gave him en-route to a near 30ppg season
Next Article
"Out of all the players, did you really say, Big Country ?!": Shaquille O'Neal reveals the man that gave him the most problems during his NBA career
Latest Posts