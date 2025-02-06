“What’s Wrong With 25 Minutes?”: Kenyon Martin Livid At 76ers Playing Joel Embiid Heavy Minutes In Return From Injury

After missing another month of action, Joel Embiid appeared in his 14th game of the season on Tuesday. Playing 36 minutes against Dallas, he tallied 29 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists, and 1 steal to lead the Sixers past the Anthony Davis-less Mavericks. This did not sit well with Kenyon Martin Sr. According to him, the 76ers should have been more frugal with their franchise superstar in his return.

The heavy usage forced Embiid to miss the second game of Philly’s back-to-backs as his left knee continues to struggle under load. On an episode of ‘Gil’s Arena‘, Martin and the crew discussed Philly’s strategy regarding their injury-prone big man.

“So your first game back, you go out and play this man 36 minutes?” the one-time All-Star questioned. “This is an issue. You got a back-to-back, you know he ain’t gonna play tonight. He coming back, what’s wrong with 25 minutes? What’s wrong with 20 minutes?”

Martin believes that, even with Joel in the lineup, the Sixers are inevitably going to be a play-in team this season. Instead of taking on the risk of further aggravating their superstar, he wants to see the franchise take their time with his recovery. In fact, the former NBA forward even proposed shutting down Embiid for the season in December.

“Personally, like nah, ain’t no way he should play 36 minutes first game back. I f**king hope they don’t make the Playoffs. Like, I hope they remain f**king 11, 12 and yeah, f**k ’em,” Martin said about Philadelphia’s campaign.

Perhaps some of Kenyon’s frustration is coming from the Sixers’ decision to trade his son, Kenyon Martin Jr., to the Detroit Pistons in a salary dump. However, his criticisms do hold up regardless.

Philly is essentially gambling with Embiid’s long-term outlook in the hopes of a slightly higher seeding this season. Given his history with lower body injuries, practicing caution and looking to the future would protect the interests of both, the team and the player.

Joel Embiid reflected on his return after the Mavs win

“I was scared of getting traded,” Embiid quipped after his first game since January 4th. Of course, he was just joking about the blockbuster Luka Doncic trade that inevitably flooded the league with uncertainty, but the seven-time All-Star also shared his perspective on the Sixers’ rocky season thus far.

“I wish I could help us sometimes. My body just doesn’t allow it to happen, but I’m doing my best. Like I said, I’m proud of all those guys — the intensity. And the coaches, they’ve been doing a great job,” he shared.

The Cameroonian-American center remained tentative about his long-term availability, describing his injury as “unpredictable”. However, there was another part of his statement that would likely frustrate Kenyon Martin Sr.

“I don’t really have time to really recover, so until I get that time, it could be like that. Just got to keep going, do the right things, take care of yourself, and hope for the best,” Joel said.

Comments like these suggest that Embiid and the Sixers have decided to play the big man before he gets a clean bill of health. Of course, it’s an understandable instinct to try and salvage this season — especially considering the fact that they have crossed the first apron — but as Martin Sr. explained, Philadelphia’s championship window will be cinched shut if Embiid’s left foot isn’t allowed the time to make a full recovery.