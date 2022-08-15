Kobe Bryant had to make a $4 million gesture for Vanessa Bryant after admitting to adultery

In 2003 Kobe Bryant admitted to committing adultery. He tried to do some damage control by buying his wife a $4 million ring!

Kobe Bryant is one of the greatest individuals to ever step foot on planet earth. Both as an athlete and as a human being, Kobe has done some great things.

From winning five NBA Championships to his work with numerous non-profit organizations like the After-School All-Stars and the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

In fact, the Black Mamba even started his own foundation. Alongside his wife, Vanessa Bryant, Kobe started the Kobe and Vanessa Bryant Family Foundation, which aims at helping young people in need.

The Kobe & Vanessa Bryant Family Foundation is an organization dedicated to improving the lives of youth and families in need, both domestically and globally. Learn more and consider making a donation today. https://t.co/cGlREM5N6z pic.twitter.com/tip4eYqWvI — Charity Navigator (@CharityNav) January 27, 2020

However, despite all his philanthropic work, Bryant has done some questionable things as well. In 2003, Kobe was charged with s*xual assault, admitted to committing adultery, and tried to smoothen things out with a $4 million ring.

Back in 2003, Kobe went through one of the most difficult periods of his life. The Laker legend had to deal with an accusation of s*xual assault and had to publicly admit to cheating on his wife.

Obviously, he wholeheartedly denied said accusations all while his loving and caring wife, Vanessa Bryant stood by his side. In fact, Bryant tried to make up for his grievous mistake by taking his wife jewelry shopping.

His attempt at damage control was a success, as the couple looked happy together at a boutique in Santa Monica. This comes as no surprise, seeing as they bought a $4 million ring!

The infamous “apology ring.” NBA star Kobe Bryant gifted his wife, Vanessa Bryant, this diamond ring after he admitted to being unfaithful in 2003. The extremely rare 8-carat purple diamond is reportedly valued at approximately $4 million. #thetauruswoman pic.twitter.com/2THQ5qDel9 — Clitaurus (@Epithymia__) March 28, 2019

That is certainly one way to apologize for cheating on your wife, and it worked seeing as they remained together for the next 17 years.

