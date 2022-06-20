“Kobe Bryant is 2/5 and LeBron James is 3/4 but the GOAT Michael Jordan is 7/2”: When facing 60-win teams the Bulls legend never showed an inch of mercy 

Michael Jordan has defeated the most teams in NBA history with 60 wins, ahead of Kobe Bryant and LeBron James.

Jordan is widely recognized as the greatest player of all time in terms of sheer talent, influence on the court, scoring ability, and success.

However, Kobe Bryant has essentially replicated Jordan’s career, but LeBron James has been accomplishing incredible things for the past 17 years in the NBA. As a result, choosing the greatest player among the three is sometimes tough based just on data.

The NBA has witnessed incredible teams that have done their organization proud. There have been over 60 instances in which a team has won 60 games in a regular season.

1. 2015-16 Golden State Warriors This Warriors team broke a bunch of records. They started off 24-0, which is by far the best start in NBA history. They hold almost every single “best record through X games” record. Of course, they ended the season with a NBA record 73 wins. pic.twitter.com/Efc4GCjMNx — NATIONAL CHAMPS (@Osa_1304) July 27, 2018 .

The caliber of teams faced can influence a player’s ability and the obstacles encountered throughout his championship campaigns. The game’s finest players have all had to contend with equally great championship teams.

Also, read – “You can tell a lot about a man the way he treats a janitor”: Shaquille O’Neal used Muhammed Ali’s philosophy to straighten up his own attitude

Michael Jordan leads the list of players to have defeated most 60 wins teams in NBA history

60-win teams are frequently regarded as outstanding teams, and they are anticipated to be championship contenders or to advance far in the playoffs.

Similarly, 50-win teams are very talented teams who will undoubtedly contend in the playoffs and have the ability to defeat any team on any given night.

The 10 players who have beaten the most 50 win teams in the playoffs: 1.Kobe Bryant 25

2.Scottie Pippen 22

3.Tim Duncan 21

4.Michael Jordan 20

5.LeBron James 18

6.Shaquille O’Neal 18

7.Dennis Rodman 15

8.Stephen Curry 15

9.Bill Russell 14

10. Sam Jones 14 pic.twitter.com/EcDvv7HKYa — Tupac (@TupacAG) June 17, 2022

Kobe Bryant has the most wins in a season facing teams with 50 or more wins. During his career, the Mamba has faced several excellent teams, including Duncan’s Spurs, Dirk’s Mavericks, the Celtics Big Three, and Steve Nash’s Suns.

One point that should be raised is how many great teams each one defeated in the playoffs. It would go without saying that the player who won the most games against 60-win teams has a strong case for being the greatest ever.

Let’s do 60 win teams pic.twitter.com/3ug9iXdvFM — skeletor (@theskeletor917) June 18, 2022

MJ has an insane record against 60-win teams, far better than LeBron or Kobe

Beating the league’s winningest teams in the playoffs is more difficult than ever since there is a reason why they were so dominating throughout the regular season.

In his playoff career, Jordan has constantly faced strong opponents, and his amazing trait is that he is stronger when he encounters the strong. The data does not lie.

Jordan has a 7-2 postseason record against a regular-season 60-win club. He defeated opponents with 60 wins in the playoffs seven times, the most in history.

Kobe has an abysmal 2-5 record and LeBron is also beaten fairly well with a 3-4 record. Jordan’s sheer dominance during his championship runs meant that no team was a match for him.

There is a reason his Airness is considered one of the greatest to ever touch the rock and this statistic is just another jewel in the crown.

Also, read – Kobe Bryant thinks Samuel L Jackson should play him while he ruminates growing out his hair to look like Django