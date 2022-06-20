Kobe Bryant thinks Samuel L Jackson should play him while he ruminates growing out his hair to look like Django 

Kobe Bryant was wiser and gentler during the tail end of his career, he even thought about growing out his hair to look like Django!

In an interview with ESPN in 2013, Kobe Bryant candidly discussed his life, his career, who he’d beat on a 1v1, and which movie star could play him.

The Los Angeles Lakers legend was a staple of the NBA. Even today his name is perhaps the very first thing that comes to your mind when you think of an NBA player.

The interview may have been at the tail end of his career but Bryant looked effervescent. Kobe filled the room with energy. One flashing smile and you knew the conversation would be good.

So what happens when he sits down and talks about rivals and movies? A whole lot of laughter.

Kobe Bryant talks about why growing out his hair is bad and why Samuel L Jackson should play him in a movie!

When Kobe entered the league, he was a fuzzy-haired high-flier. The hair has disappeared and his athleticism might have slowed down but the demeanor is intact.

When asked how he feels about growing out his hair he replied

“It would be a struggle. It would be awfully thin up front. There would be a two-month period where people would look at me like, what the f— is going on. It would just be messed up.”

Chris Palmer replies “You’d be looking like Django!” and Kobe chimes in with “exactly!”. They also talk about who would play him in a movie.

The idea is that Samuel L Jackson best fits the persona, solely because of the cussing, he may not look the part. But Kobe enjoys the idea and even ruminates about it.

This small excerpt from a long interview just goes to show how much life Kobe Bryant exuberated. Saying that we miss him is an understatement. The NBA world will continue to talk about his life and achievements for a long, long time.

