“Klay Thompson has made more money since the 2019 NBA Finals than before”: Shocking stat shows how Warriors star’s $84 million earned since 2019 are more than his previous career earnings

Klay Thompson has been on the sidelines for over 900 days now. The Warriors superstar has, however, been raking in the moolah since.

The Golden State Warriors are humming along on what looks like a championship-caliber regular season campaign. They’ve embarked on this breakthrough despite not having their $38 million player active through 35 games this year.

Stephen Curry has been yeeting the ball from distance at a higher volume than ever before. His shot selection and off-ball movement, which often stretches defenses out to 35 feet and has him coming off multiple screens in the same play, allows Draymond Green and their other high IQ playmakers to find cutters and open men at historic rates.

However, their key to success this year has been on the defensive end. The Warriors are ranked first in the league in defensive efficiency – over 2 points per 100 possessions better than Phoenix.

They will receive a huge boost the very moment Klay Thompson steps on the court. NBA game speed has proved challenging for a ton of players coming back from injury. But there’s really no offensive scheme better for Klay to step into than Kerr’s patented motion offense.

Shocking stat shows how Klay Thompson has earned more since 2019 than his previous career earnings

NBA Reddit dug a little deep in anticipation of the 5-time All-Star’s return to action. One user pointed out that Klay only made around $78 million through his first 8 NBA seasons. Since his ACL tear in 2019, however, he’s signed a max contract for 5 years, worth over $188 mil.

His 2019-20 and 2020-21 salaries were $32.7 million and $35.3 million respectively. Klay Thompson is slated to earn $37.98 million over the course of 2021-22. He’s been inactive for 35 out of 82 games the Warriors have played thus far.

In effect, Klay has made $16.2 million as an inactive roster member of the top-seeded team this season. Totaling his salaries since his last healthy playoff series, Klay has now made $84 million and change.

This is all an amount that Klay has earned twice over. One of the key elements of the Warriors’ roster construction that allowed them to lure Kevin Durant was how much value the other Splash Brother has provided for his contract.

