“Kobe Bryant never body shamed Shaquille O’Neal!”: The Mamba talked about misinterpretations in a sit down with Kimmel

Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal have long buried the hatchet. However, comments from long ago are still misinterpreted today.

Today we deal with misinterpretations. That is the theme. In this instance, we look back at Kobe Bryant’s comments and whether or not he did a verbal backspace.

The hatchet between the two has been buried long ago. Yet, the media is always needling and poking around the two HoF’s relationship.

The ‘would have, ‘could have’, and ‘should have’ behind the Kobe-Shaq tandem is something we probably will never tire of hearing.

We know that the most violent and destructive basketball duo to ever exist could have done better than a threepeat. Both players have always been vocal about that.

Kobe Bryant says he called Shaq lazy and never body-slammed him!

Kobe is never one to criticize someone who is capable. He may berate teammates and others, but someone of Shaq’s caliber will never receive hate from Kobe.

Naturally, the media will always misinterpret things. For a while, they have always claimed that Kobe body-shamed Shaq. During their championship, it was quite evident to the naked eye that Shaq was gaining weight.

The Lakers front office always denied that. Yet players could see Shaq slow down considerably from 2000 to 2003.

Sitting down on Jimmy Kimmel, Kobe claimed that he never body-shamed Shaq. Kobe called him lazy, which to his credit was correct.

Shaq himself has said that if he had the drive that Bryant possessed, they would have a lot more championships.

