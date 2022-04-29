“Kobe Bryant would be ashamed of how Kyrie Irving takes criticism!”: Kendrick Perkins slams Nets star for his strong response to criticism from the media

Kendrick Perkins dulls out major criticism towards Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving, even bring Kobe Bryant into the argument

Kyrie Irving is hardly the kind of player you’d define as a ‘media darling’.

Even before the 2022 NBA playoffs even began, personnel from the media, and Stephen A Smith most strongly, came out against the star, prophesizing his lack of playing time to be a major problem in the postseason. And frankly, not one soul can say they were wrong.

During the Nets’ first-round matchup against the Celtics, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant consistently failed to show up, causing Brooklyn to be swept right out of the playoffs as soon as they had gotten there. And in response, the media pounced on the man.

Recently though, the player hit back, posting the following string of tweets as a response to all the criticism.

I send shots at the puppet masters, not the puppets. All puppets do is run around society, trying to gain popularity and state opinions. What a life! 🤷🏾‍♂️ My name is worth billions to these media corporations. My brothers and sisters who deal with this know exactly what I mean. — A11Even (@KyrieIrving) April 28, 2022

When you become free mentally and spiritually, there is not much this twisted/Racist society can surprise you with. My ancestors left behind all of the wisdom and truth for their agenda to be exposed. When you know exactly who they are, they can’t hide from their filth. pic.twitter.com/I9yGbg4Elf — A11Even (@KyrieIrving) April 28, 2022

Alot of of these media corporations make their money by degrading BLACK/African/Indigenous community heroes. They thrive off of it, and then sell it back to us by having a hand selected person or group of people spark controversy about them for the world to see. — A11Even (@KyrieIrving) April 28, 2022

Just Watch all of the people who wake up everyday and report about people’s lives on TV and social media, and then profit off of them. Then they justify their jobs by saying they get paid to say how they feel. 🤷🏾‍♂️ Lol Its like these people live in a Fantasy — A11Even (@KyrieIrving) April 28, 2022

‘Strong’, doesn’t begin to define his reaction.

After seeing all of this, one Kendrick Perkins felt a certain way about everything that happened. And while he was on air with Stephen A Smith, he gave some of his unfiltered thoughts on the matter.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Kendrick Perkins says Kobe Bryant would be ashamed of how Kyrie Irving is reacting to criticism

Yeah, we won’t lie. The word ‘strong’ wouldn’t do justice to Big Perk’s reaction to this situation either.

We won’t give you any more foreplay here. We simply ask you to take a look at the clip in the tweet below.

My thoughts on Kyrie social media post!!! Carry the hell on… pic.twitter.com/n3SOZCEEw0 — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) April 29, 2022

Frankly, while we don’t agree with the subject matter of Kyrie Irving’s tweets, we believe a player must be allowed to hit back at the media as well. And just because it isn’t the norm, it shouldn’t be frowned upon either. But yes, still, bringing race into it, when only basketball was being talked about? Not the best decision.

But Kendrick Perkins isn’t innocent here either.

He could have stuck with his original point, and it would’ve been fair game. But, bringing the late great Kobe Bryant into it? Putting words in a dead man’s mouth?

Not cool.

