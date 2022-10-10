Kobe Bryant Olympic Medals were an overlooked part of his legacy

Kobe Bryant Olympic medals are not something we often talk about but we should. The Redeem Team on Netflix showed us its importance.

Kobe Bryant’s role in the “Redeem Team” documentary was prolific. And it shines the light on his Olympic achievement, particularly how he was instrumental in claiming back the gold medal in the 2008 Olympics.

Standing at the crossroads of his career, Kobe was recruited to USA basketball to help steady the ship and help galvanize the team. He was the hammer.

The timing was fortuitous. Kobe was being ostracized by the league and it was the perfect opportunity to show that he was a team player. By joining Team USA and forming a tandem with LeBron James. He had redeemed himself.

But the value of his Olympic medals is understated. We talk about it far less than we do. But should we include the merit of that gold medal over his other achievements?

Also read: 5x Champion Kobe Bryant advised LeBron James to treat every practice like a game 7 so that he wins more

Kobe Bryant Olympic Medals should not be overlooked

Team USA was good, stacked even. They were expected to dominate and without Kobe, they might have. Nobody is doubting that. However, with Kobe, Team USA Basketball simply had an edge over everyone else.

They weren’t the underdogs like how Redeem Team portrayed them to be. But they had a story that was worth redemption. And Bryant would be the centerpiece of that story.

His work ethic was infectious. And he was at the helm of things. When crunch time came and when it came to leading the team, Bryant did it from the front.

He won two Olympic gold medals, securing a second one in 2012 and it was the last big accolade he scooped up. In the middle, he racked up two more championships to cement his legacy in the NBA.

Back-to-back golds and Kobe Bryant Olympic medals were a sign that Team USA Basketball was a place for even the greats.

Also read: “Kobe Bryant Told Me ‘The Afterlife Ain’t What People Make it Up to Be’”: Lamar Odom Tells Shannon Sharpe His Dream About The Black Mamba

How Bryant passed the torch to LeBron right after the 2008 Olympics

The 2008 Olympic gold medal was all about Bryant, it helped him do a complete 180 and show that he was a team player. Following that, he was able to win 2 championships, going back to back. Legacy sealed.

But he was not done with USA Basketball. 2012, London Olympics, it was time to retain the gold. Of course, the task was not easy. However, it wasn’t the hardest either. But it was time for Kobe to finally give the crown to LeBron.

The young king had just won his first championship and was shining with the brilliance of a diamond. Kobe on the other hand was entering his limelight. And he decided to give LeBron the role of the vocal leader. An overlooked story.

LeBron and Kobe’s relationship was great. The media often painted a picture that they weren’t close. That isn’t true. On the contrary, the two were awfully close. Here is a video clip of the two from the redeem team and a little more. We hope you enjoy this video as much as we did.

Also read: “Kobe Bryant, do you sleep man?”: Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar teammate was stunned by 38 y/o’s work ethic