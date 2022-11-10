Kobe Bryant Once Revealed Sleeping ‘Zero Hours’ Before a Game, Tending to Daughter Natalia’s Certain Health Situation

Feb 16, 2013; Houston, TX, USA; Western Conference guard Kobe Bryant (24) of the Los Angeles Lakers with his daughter Natalia Bryant speaks to the media during the media availability for the 2013 NBA All-Star game at the George R. Brown Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The pioneer of the Mamba Mentality phenomenon, Kobe Bryant, was a different breed. The late Lakers legend’s unparallel work ethic and competitive drive instilled great fear in his opponents. The five-time champion’s unique workout regime was popularly known as the 666 workouts.

The above term signified that the Mamba worked for 6-days a week, 6-hours a day, and 6-months a year. No matter what the occasion may be, Kobe had his alarm set for 4 am, admitting he couldn’t shut his brain off, getting mere 3-4 hours of sleep, taking to meditation on coach Phil Jackson’s advice.

Kobe’s unusual daily routine had most of us intrigued, something entrepreneur and motivational speaker Patrick Bet-David would tread further on during an interview with the two-time Finals MVP.

When asked, what was the least amount he slept before a game, the Mamba had everyone stunned with his answer.

Kobe Bryant reveals going sleepless before a game.

Kobe’s excessive obsession with the game of basketball is no secret. At the same time, the Hall of Famer ensured spending time with his family, especially his daughters. Proclaiming himself as a girl dad, the Mamba was father to four beautiful daughters named Natalia, Giana, Bianka, and Capri.

Juggling between his roles as a father and pro athlete, Kobe once revealed going sleepless before a game.

When asked what’s the least amount of sleep he ever played a game on, the eighteen-time All-Star replied the following,

“No sleep,” laughed off Kobe.

“Zero sleep, it’s like you know kids, Natalia had a certain health situation, would have you stay up all night, and then you got to go out and perform because fans don’t know, teammates don’t know, nor do they care, nor should they. You’ve been up all night, you gotta perform, you gotta go to work.”

Striving to always be a better version of himself, Kobe believed hard work could outmatch talent.

Kobe Bryant: The dotting father.

The late Lakers legend often accompanied his second-eldest daughter Giana’s AAU games, even setting up the Mamba Sports Academy, where he’d host workouts for NBA and WNBA players. It was Kobe’s dream to see his Giana play in the WNBA.

The two-time scoring champ served as an example for girl dads, even admitting his wish to have five girl daughters.

