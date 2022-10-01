Kobe Bryant’s $4 Million Gesture for Vanessa Bryant Helped Patch Their Relationship Up

Kobe Bryant put a $4 million dent in his wallet in 2003, further solidifying their relationship amidst his ongoing trial.

Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant knew they were going to end up together merely 6 months into dating one another. After having met during the Lakers youngster’s 3rd over 4th season in the NBA, Kobe decided to get down on one knee and propose to Vanessa after 6 months had gone by.

2001 saw them officially get married to one another and it wasn’t long before they shared a child, Natalia, who was born in January of 2003. Unfortunately for the Bryant family, this year would be their toughest as Kobe was charged with s*xual assault by Colorado police.

Kobe’s marriage with Vanessa was up in the air at this point but after countless apologies to the media, press, and most importantly his family, the two decided to remain together. Along with emotional sentiments however, came physical ones too.

During the time of his ongoing trial in the summer of 2003, Kobe Bryant had to dig deep into his wallet to present his wife with a gift.

Also read: Michael Jordan’s Last Shot in the NBA Was Identical to Kobe Bryant’s Final Lakers Points

Kobe Bryant spent $4 million on a gift for Vanessa Bryant.

3 days after it was made public that Kobe Bryant was charged with s*xual assault, he along with Vanessa Bryant and their daughter, Natalia, went to a jewelry store in Santa Monica, California. While Vanessa entered with her diamond engagement ring, he walked with an 8-carat purple diamond ring.

This ring was priced at a whopping $4 million. For reference, the wedding ring he proposed with cost around $100,000. While this is an absolutely insane amount of money to spend on a ring, he did end up signing a 7 year deal with the Lakers worth $136 million. So in the end, what does a couple million dollars really mean.

After the case was settled, Vanessa and Kobe Bryant would go on stay together until the latter’s passing in January of 2020.

Also read: DeMar DeRozan, Who’s Signed to Nike to Continue Kobe’s Shoe Legacy, Revealed How Kobe Bryant Would Curse Him Out and Force Him to Watch Soccer