Kobe Bryant once SAVAGELY egged on WNBA’s Diana Taurasi to blow Jason Kidd’s money in a game of Booray

Kobe Bryant was the ultimate competitor – he did not even go easy on a friendly card game during the Beijing Olympics.

Kobe Bryant is one of the greatest competitors on the planet – not just from the Los Angeles area. Kobe’s competitive nature spills beyond the basketball court and WNBA legend Diana Taurasi once fell victim to this. In an interview with Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks, Candace Parker spoke about an epic gambling story involving herself, Kobe, Taurasi, and Jason Kidd.

Parker spoke about how KB was getting into Diana’s head, egging her on to bet all the money in her pot. She was egged on and he got into her head so bad, that she lost all her money. But the best part of this story is, that the money was not hers. The money was Jason Kidd’s teammate of Kobe Bryant who came for the Beijing Olympics.

The actual number was not revealed, but the amount of money was huge for the stars to be afraid of revealing the number. To think that the WNBA star’s salary is a pittance compared to the NBA counterparts, the pot must have near wiped out half their bank account. All this over a game of Booray? Come on Diana, you could have done way better.

Also Read: “I’d like to thank Kobe Bryant first, he was the NBA 2K legend cover athlete before me”: Shaquille O’Neal had a funny way to announce himself as the cover star

Kobe Bryant loved playing games – getting the best of his competitors gave him the highest of kicks

Nobody, quite literally nobody bar Michael Jordan in the basketball realm played as competitively as Kobe Bryant. Every game was personal – every game was a final. He was the literal embodiment of a protégé of the GOAT. Just beating someone did not satisfy him – he wanted to overpower his opponents.

He was a bit psychotic in his ideologies – but that did not make him a bad guy. He may have been obsessed with the idea of winning, but he also did try to be the best version of himself. It was not the case when he was younger, but as the years went on, he understood the game better.

Not with Diana and Jason Kidd’s money though – he knew what he was doing, and he had a good chuckle afterward! Typical Kobe.

Also Read: Kobe Bryant had the most clutch season ever, eclipsing even Michael Jordan, hitting 7 game-winners, and propelling the Lakers to the no.1 seed