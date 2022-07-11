Basketball

Kobe Bryant once SAVAGELY egged on WNBA’s Diana Taurasi to blow Jason Kidd’s money in a game of Booray

Kobe Bryant once SAVAGELY egged on WNBA's Diana Taurasi to blow Jason Kidd's money in a game of Booray
Arun Sharma

Jack of all sports, master of none. But still, better than master of one. Except NFL. And MLB. And Fencing.

Previous Article
Charles Barkley’s $1 million pledge likens him to LeBron James and his $4 million expenditure on I Promise school
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
Kobe Bryant once SAVAGELY egged on WNBA's Diana Taurasi to blow Jason Kidd's money in a game of Booray
Kobe Bryant once SAVAGELY egged on WNBA’s Diana Taurasi to blow Jason Kidd’s money in a game of Booray

Kobe Bryant was the ultimate competitor – he did not even go easy on a…