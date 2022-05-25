“Kobe Bryant, rank yourself, Michael Jordan, and LeBron James, or eat cow tongue!”: When Lakers’ legend almost chose biting a tongue over causing debates

Lakers legend Kobe Bryant almost considered taking a bite of cow tongue over ranking himself, Michael Jordan, and LeBron James

NBA, in the last 3 decades, has had 3 clear faces for each 10-year span. In the 90s, it was Michael Jordan. Despite retiring for almost 2 seasons once, and then again after the ’97-98 season, MJ was clearly the best player of the decade. He won 6 championships in the 7 years he played during the decade. Jordan was a force on the court and instilled fear in his opponent’s minds and hearts. He’s often considered the GOAT, and for good reason.

In the 2000s, it was Kobe Bryant. The Black Mamba was the last player in the NBA to 3-peat. Together with Shaquille O’Neal, Bryant won 3 rings from 2000 to 2002. He then went on to dominate and won 2 rings again in 2009 and 2010. Kobe is often considered one of the best scorers in the NBA.

In the 2010s, it was LeBron James. The King went to 9 straight NBA Finals, from 2010 to 2018. He went to the Finals in 2020, and won his 4th championship, with the Los Angeles Lakers. He’s often considered as the GOAT too, sitting right behind MJ on most people’s lists.

Kobe Bryant chose to eat a cow’s tongue over stirring drama about himself, MJ, and LBJ

Often people try to rank Kobe Bryant, MJ, and LBJ. In 2019, James Corden tried to make the same happen. He asked Kobe himself about the same, as he had the Lakers legend on the table. The Mamba was taking part in Corden’s Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts with Cara Delevingne.

We made @KobeBryant choose between eating a cow tongue OR ranking himself, @KingJames and Michael Jordan from best to worst 😬 pic.twitter.com/ktKDemDlQf — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) March 27, 2019

Kobe almost ate the cow’s tongue, in order to avoid the debates and the drama. However, he decided to rank them instead. Putting himself at #1, Kobe put Jordan at 2, and LeBron at 3. It’s literally what one would expect Kobe to do, and he didn’t surprise.