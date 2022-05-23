“Kobe Bryant averaged almost 50!”: When the Lakers legend had one of the most memorable scoring stretches in NBA history

Kobe Bryant was a prolific scorer and practically unguardable. So much so that he once had a 12-game run where he averaged 50 points a game!

The Black Mamba is one of the greatest natural scorers in the NBA. Be it driving to the basket, hitting a mid-range fadeaway, or sinking a game-winning three, he could do it all.

His scoring ability was so elite, that by the end of his career he had propelled himself to third in the all-time scoring charts with 33,643 points. A record that was recently surpassed by one LeBron James.

In fact, Kobe Bryant has numerous feats, including the second-highest single-game points record, a huge 81 points against the Toronto Raptors in 2006!

16 years ago today, Kobe Bryant made history. 81 points in a game…unreal. 🐍 pic.twitter.com/QRSDdp42ne — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 22, 2022

Falling short of the legendary Wilt Chamberlain who scored a 100, it’s safe to say that Kobe’s legacy will last through the ages.

Also Read: “$130 court-side seats to see Kobe Bryant, Chris Paul, and Kevin Durant!”: When the 2011 NBA lockout forced a constellation of NBA stars to assemble in the Philippines

Kobe Bryant had one of the greatest scoring runs where he averaged close to 50 points per game

In 2007, the NBA was filled with a plethora of superstars. From Shaquille O’Neal to Dwayne Wade to The King himself LeBron James.

There was no end to the talent on display. However, one player stood out in particular, none other than LA Lakers legend Kobe ‘Bean’ Bryant.

The Black Mamba had one of the greatest scoring runs of all time. He averaged a massive 49.8 points per game over a 12-game stretch, showcasing just how prolific a scorer he is!

Also Read: “James Harden is gonna be the next one after me!”: When Kobe Bryant exclaimed that The Beard was destined to become the next great scorer of the NBA

There can be no denying just how amazing a player Kobe is. His hard work, mindset, and skill were truly a joy to watch as he performed day in and day out for the Lakers.