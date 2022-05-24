Basketball

“Kobe Bryant looks at me like, ‘What? you want the mo#*%*f***r to have 50?’”: When Damian Lillard gave rookie D’Angelo Russell his ‘welcome to the NBA’ moment

"Kobe Bryant looks at me like, 'What? you want the mo#*%*f***r to have 50?'”: When Damian Lillard gave rookie D'Angelo Russell his 'welcome to the NBA' moment
Akash Murty

Previous Article
"I've always said no one talks about teams, It's always the player fault": Draymond Green takes an indirect dig at Timberwolves via Andrew Wiggins
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Kobe Bryant looks at me like, 'What? you want the mo#*%*f***r to have 50?'”: When Damian Lillard gave rookie D'Angelo Russell his 'welcome to the NBA' moment
“Kobe Bryant looks at me like, ‘What? you want the mo#*%*f***r to have 50?’”: When Damian Lillard gave rookie D’Angelo Russell his ‘welcome to the NBA’ moment

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard is one of the best and most clutch players…