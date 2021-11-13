“Kobe Bryant really recorded more 50-point games in a week than Dwyane Wade did in his whole career”: Berserk stat shows just how dominant a scorer the Black Mamba was

Kobe Bryant has the 3rd-highest (25) 50-point games in NBA history. During a four-game streak back in 2007, the Black Mamba put the league on fire, averaging 56.25 points that week.

Kobe Bryant is considered to be one of the greatest NBA personalities of all time. Bryant suited up for the purple and gold his entire career, and had a rather celebrated life in Los Angeles. The Laker legend is said to be one of the most influential players who managed to implant his famous “Mamba Mentality” philosophy into the minds of his millions of fans around the globe.

The Mamba had one of the best resumes. In an illustrious 20-year career, Bean was an 18-time All-Star, 15-time All-NBA player, 12-time All-Defensive player, won an MVP, 5 championships, 2 Finals MVPs, and even has the ASG MVP trophy named in his honor.

Apart from being one of the most decorated players in NBA history, Kobe also had an unparalleled work ethic and strive to be the best version of himself. Rightfully, he is been compared to Bulls legend Michael Jordan in the GOAT debate.

Kobe Bryant had more 50-point games in 1 week than Dwyane Wade had in his 16-year career

Kobe is one of the most prolific scorers the league has ever been gifted. Bean had one of the deepest offensive bags in NBA history. And could erupt for a 50-point piece on any defender, on any night, using a diverse range of moves.

Back in 2007, Kobe Bryant had one of the most explosive offensive weeks in modern NBA history. Between 16th March 2007 and 23rd March 2007, Kobe dropped 4 back-to-back 50-point games.

Believe it or not, the Mamba’s scoring stat-line for that one week looked like this – 65, 50, 60, 50. And ended his 4-game 50-point streak by dropping only 43 points against the Warriors on 25th March.

Kobe Bryant this week in 2007: 65 points, 7 rebounds vs Blazers

50 points, 6 rebounds vs T-Wolves

60 points, 5 rebounds vs Grizzlies

50 points, 7 rebounds vs Hornets

43 points, 9 rebounds vs Warriors The best basketball player that ever lived.

Just to give you a perspective, in that one-week period, Bryant dropped more 50-bombs than Wade had in his entire career, as many as Karl Malone did in 19 years, and more than Tim Duncan, Clyde Drexler, and Paul Pierce COMBINED!



That very season, Bryant averaged a staggering 31.6 points to win his second-ever scoring title. Truly, the greatness of Kobe Bryant was unworldly.