Basketball

“Kobe Bryant really recorded more 50-point games in a week than Dwyane Wade did in his whole career”: Berserk stat shows just how dominant a scorer the Black Mamba was

“Kobe Bryant really recorded more 50-point games in a week than Dwyane Wade did in his whole career”: Berserk stat shows just how dominant a scorer the Black Mamba was
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
"We've had drivers pull our clutch paddles, tyres pushed, heads in cockpits"– Christian Horner says Red Bull cars are touched infinitely yet they don't whine; Max Verstappen was just inquisitive
Next Article
"Team that I will continue to back till the day I watch the Sport": Ravi Shastri expresses mixed feelings post signing off as Team India coach
NBA Latest Post
“Kobe Bryant really recorded more 50-point games in a week than Dwyane Wade did in his whole career”: Berserk stat shows just how dominant a scorer the Black Mamba was
“Kobe Bryant really recorded more 50-point games in a week than Dwyane Wade did in his whole career”: Berserk stat shows just how dominant a scorer the Black Mamba was

Kobe Bryant has the 3rd-highest (25) 50-point games in NBA history. During a four-game streak…