“Kobe Bryant sat me down and told me he wanted to be just like me and Michael Jordan”: Magic Johnson dishes on the Lakers legend’s deserve to be great post NBA career as well

Magic Johnson talks about Kobe Bryant wanting to succeed at his post NBA career as well as him and Michael Jordan had.

Kobe Bryant had several incredible relationships across the league during his playing days that translated over into his post NBA career. Michael Jordan of course, was the man he looked up to out on the basketball floor, modelling his game after the 6x champ while also doing certain things slightly better than him as well.

Their ‘little brother-big brother’ relationship was one that was heavily documented with Jordan and Shaq calling him their ‘little brother’ at his memorial at Staples Center. Magic Johnson is another figure who was instrumental in Kobe Bryant becoming the Lakers icon that he is.

Kobe followed in their footsteps on the court in terms of greatness and was heading towards following in those footsteps off it as well. His multiple business ventures along with him winning an Oscar made it clear he was going to be quite successful following his NBA career.

What Kobe Bryant told Magic Johnson after having retired from the NBA.

Magic Johnson recently di an interview with ‘TheUndefeated; and talked about everything from being named a member of NBA75 to the Lakers’ tumultuous season this year. He would also dish on Kobe Bryant after being asked, “Have you been able to find peace after Bryant’s death in 2020?”

“You’ll never really find peace, especially being a part of the Lakers organization. He sat me down after he retired. He wanted to meet with me and said, ‘I just want to be like you and Michael. That’s it.’ That is, he’s talking about after his career.”

“He said, ‘What you and Michael have done after your career, I’m patterning my company and what I’m doing after you guys.’ I was like, ‘Man, this guy gets it. He understands.’ Sure enough, he was about to really just be one of the biggest businessmen, athlete turned-businessmen, that we’ve ever seen.”