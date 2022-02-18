“I’ll carry their advice with me”: Patty Mills hopes to join his Nets teammates Joe Harris and Kyrie Irving as a 3-point contest champion

Nets guard Patty Mills reveals consulting Joe Harris and Kyrie Irving ahead of the 3-point contest at the 2022 NBA All-Star weekend.

It’s celebration time for hoop fans and the NBA, with the All-Star weekend coming up. The annual gala event showcases the best talents in the league. First introduced in the 1986 ASG, the 3-point contest has gained a lot of traction over the years and is one of the most anticipated events of the All-Star Weekend.

Earlier this month, the NBA released its list of participants for the 3-point contest. The annual gala event to be hosted in Cleveland has Patty Mills making his maiden All-Star appearance and is the first Australian to participate in the 3-point contest.

Here are your 2022 #MtnDew3PT competitors 🔥 pic.twitter.com/D4yAMmz01T — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 9, 2022

Mills is one of the best catch-and-shoot players in the league. The former champion is shooting 41.9% from the 3-point line this season. Mills is a career 39.1% from beyond the arc. The Nets guard ranks 4th in 3-pointers made this season, having sunk 186 shots from beyond the arc.

In his debut season for the Nets, the 33-year old has earned the opportunity of participating in the upcoming 3-point contest. Recently, Mills spoke about taking advice from his Nets teammates Joe Harris and Kyrie Irving.

Patty Mills addresses the media ahead of his debut in the 3-point contest.

The Brooklyn Nets acquired Mills during the 2021-22 off-season on a minimum contract, with the signing paying big dividends to the Nets. Mills set the tone as soon as he donned the Nets uniform. The Aussie Baller became the first player in NBA history to open his season with a flawless 10-for-10 from the 3-point line.

Mills was bestowed with the opportunity of participating in the 3-point contest this season. During a recent media interaction, Mills confessed to taking advice from his Nets teammates and former 3-point contest champions Harris and Irving.

Patty Mills said he spoke to Joe Harris and Kyrie Irving about their experiences in the three-point contest: “I’ll carry their advice with me to hopefully be another champion on the team, with both of them.” pic.twitter.com/kD8nDfqr3v — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) February 18, 2022

The veteran had the support of his head coach and two-time MVP Steve Nash, who had his money on Mills. The Nets guard is the oldest on the list of participants for the contest. Nonetheless, having the most experience would work in his favor.

“All things considered, my money’s on Patty” Steve Nash makes his three-point contest pick: pic.twitter.com/ZSwsld5NcB — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) February 18, 2022

Mills is one of the favorites to win, considering he is one of the purest shooters on the list of participants and has the best people to advise him.