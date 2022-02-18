Basketball

“I’ll carry their advice with me”: Patty Mills hopes to join his Nets teammates Joe Harris and Kyrie Irving as a 3-point contest champion

"I'll carry their advice with me": Patty Mills hopes to join his Nets teammates Joe Harris and Kyrie Irving as a 3-point contest champion
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"I knew that he’s going to come back"- Toto Wolff clarifies that Lewis Hamilton would have continued racing even if Michael Masi had remained in his position
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"I'll carry their advice with me": Patty Mills hopes to join his Nets teammates Joe Harris and Kyrie Irving as a 3-point contest champion
“I’ll carry their advice with me”: Patty Mills hopes to join his Nets teammates Joe Harris and Kyrie Irving as a 3-point contest champion

Nets guard Patty Mills reveals consulting Joe Harris and Kyrie Irving ahead of the 3-point…