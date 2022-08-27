Kobe Bryant shockingly revealed 3 things more important than his own children

Kobe Bryant is known to the world as the heard-headed Basketball player – he has a side only his family has seen.

20 years of serving as a Los Angeles Laker, and Kobe Bryant has a statue outside the Crypto.com Arena and a permanent place in everyone’s hearts. He was known as the tough guy – the man who did anything to get results. And he was, for the most part. What he did in his private time, people did not know, mostly because he was in the gym all the time.

But on the Ellen Show, Kobe revealed that he has 3 prized possessions, the same number as the Deathly Hallows. His first prized possession is the first edition of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s stone, signed by J.K Rowling herself. The second is even bigger. The Lakers legend has a full series Game of Thrones, signed by George RR Martin. The Black Mamba getting his Knights watch on!

His third most prized possession is the Score from Dear basketball, signed by the music director, John Williams. And just like any other collector, he has all of them together, so if anything happens, grab them together and run!

Kobe Bryant being a nerd makes sense – he needed some outlet to let off steam

Ellen DeGeneres has been passable at best for most of the run-time of the long-standing show, but bringing Kobe Bryant was a good move. He opened up a lot more than the world knew, and it was needed. Who knew there was a whole other Bryant, just like the regular Joe? Fawning over signatures, just like an average Comicon goer!

Zion Williamson was right when he said 80% of the league watches anime. If a tough guy like Kobe Bryant was a softie collecting autographs, what chances do the young ones stand? Kids these days will do anything to meet their heroes, be it 2-d or live. They may be millionaires, but they’re also 22.

The tension built up on the daily needs some outlet, and hobbies like these are always a favorite. Be it, Kobe Bryant or Zion Williamson, everyone has a nerd in them.

