“Kobe Bryant shook Kevin Durant out of his shoes!”: When the Lakers’ legend schooled a young KD with his savvy veteran moves

A throwback to when Lakers’ legend Kobe Bryant matched up against a young Kevin Durant and schooled Durant with his savvy moves

When one thinks of the best scorer in the NBA, the first name that comes to mind is Kevin Durant. The 6’11” forward has a wide arsenal of moves at his dispense. He can shoot from deep, he can finish at the rim, and his mid-range game is automatic.

Also Read: “Every Team Patrick Beverley Has Been On Has Made The Playoffs”: New Timberwolves Guard Has A Wild NBA Streak That He’ll Look To Bring To Minnesota

However, the case wasn’t always the same. Before Kevin Durant, the best scorer around was Kobe Bryant. The Black Mamba was a vicious opponent to have and had the utmost focus while playing. Before Kobe, it was Michael Jordan who held the title. The one thing in common for all these three players is that they have an aura of absolute dominance around them. The case wasn’t always the same for Durant though. He had to grow in the league before he got the title of being the best scorer. Kobe Bryant was there to deliver Durant with one such crucial lesson.

Kobe Bryant shook a young Kevin Durant right out of his shoes

Early in his career, Kevin Durant and the Thunder faced Kobe Bryant and his Lakers. Durant took the assignment of guarding the Black Mamba. Kobe saw that opportunity and knew he had to capitalize on it. He got rid of Durant with a mean double pump fake and then proceeded to score an easy two.

Kobe Bryant faked Kevin Durant out of his shoes LITERALLY! pic.twitter.com/fAN6UTIvwa — 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson 📍 (@ScoopB) August 21, 2021

Also Read: “Michael Jordan Taught Michael Jackson Basketball And Jackson Taught Jordan How To Moonwalk”: When The Bulls Legend And King of Pop Showed Each Other Their Arts

Although props to Kevin Durant for being able to almost recover in time and contest the shot. It was a shame that we never got to see Kobe and KD battle it out in a playoff series. If that series would have taken place, it would have been one for the ages.