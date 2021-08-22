“Every Team Patrick Beverley Has Been On Has Made The Playoffs”: New Timberwolves Guard Has A Wild NBA Streak That He’ll Look To Bring To Minnesota

Patrick Beverley has earned a reputation as ball-stopper, but there’s a streak he owns currently that may be more valuable to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Beverley has played for two NBA teams during his career, but both of those teams have seen so much change during his time that it’s hard to call each year’s iterations of those teams the same.

Beverley was drafted in the second round with the 42nd pick by the Lakers, and after playing two years abroad in Greece and Russia, Beverley made his NBA debut with the Houston Rockets in the 2012-13 NBA season.

After five years there, Beverley was flipped to the Los Angeles Clippers as a part of the Chris Paul trade, and he played there for the last four seasons before being traded to the Memphis Grizzlies and then Minnesota Timberwolves this offseason.

Patrick Beverley Has A Crazy NBA Streak That Will Be Put To The Test With Minnesota Timberwolves

Beverley has seen his defense regress a little as he ages, something that’s expected, but if there’s one thing you can absolutely count on from the new TWolves guard, is that if he’s on your team, you’re gauranteed to make the playoffs.

At least, that’s what it feels like. Up till now, every team that Beverley has been a part has made the NBA playoffs. This where the point about him playing on a different team every year comes into play as despite playing on just two NBA teams in his career, the diversity of those teams through the years makes this streak incredible.

Beverley went from the days of James Harden and Jeremy Lin to the pairing of Harden with Dwight Howard to a Houston team that made analytics their bible with their barage of three point shooting over his time with the Rockets.

Then, during his time with the Clippers he shifted to a team that was trying to stay competitive while rebuilding to a team with NBA title hopes after adding Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. All those teams have made the playoffs with Beverley on them.

So, what does this mean for the Timberwolves? Could they see a playoff berth this year? It’s hard to say given how competitive the West is, but with a solid young core in Anthony Edwards, D’Angelo Russell and Karl Anthony-Towns, there is the slightest of chances.

