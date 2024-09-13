Kobe Bryant Silenced Marlon Wayans’ ‘Ostrich’ Jokes Against Pau Gasol During Lakers Game

On The Big Podcast with Shaquille O’Neal, Marlon Wayans recalled making harsh comments about Pau Gasol during a Los Angeles Lakers home game. However, the franchise talisman, Kobe Bryant, wasn’t pleased with the remarks. It later even prompted him to step in to silence the comedian.

The situation stemmed from Wayans’ courtside visit to Staples Center in the late 2000s. He taunted Gasol throughout the game for no apparent reason. At one point, the comedian even compared the NBA icon to an ostrich stuck in an oil spill.

These comments got Bryant’s attention. ‘The Black Mamba’ turned to Wayans and politely asked him to stop with the remarks. He also pointed out how crucial Gasol was to his and the franchise’s championship hopes.

Wayans looked back on the moment, saying,

“I was at a Laker game… I was cracking jokes on Pau Gasol. I said he looked like an ostrich that got pushed into an oil spill… I was cracking all these jokes on him and Kobe just turned. He said, ‘Yo, chill. Yo man, that may be my next ring’. And I was like, ‘Alright, cool.'”

Bryant‘s composed response showcased how respectful he was to the spectators. This also proved how hellbent he was on winning accolades. He consequently refused to let the situation blow out of proportion.

The world saw a glimpse of this mindset when Chris Rock sat beside the 5x champion during a 2015 home game against the Philadelphia 76ers. The comedian constantly cracked jokes to make the Lakers talisman laugh. But, Bryant didn’t budge. He kept a serious game face and stayed laser-focused on the action on the court.

His brief interaction with Wayans also strengthened his bond with Gasol. By standing up for his teammate, Bryant perhaps marked the start of their lifelong friendship.

Bryant and Gasol’s exemplary bond

After Shaq left the Lakers in 2004, the team went on a lengthy search for a complementary number two for Bryant. In 2008, they traded for Gasol to fill that role. This decision paid off immediately. Their partnership led the franchise to back-to-back titles in 2009 and 2010.

Gasol was pivotal in this period. He averaged 18.6 points and 10.4 rebounds per game to restore the Lakers’ lost glory. His heroics earned the respect of Bryant. This even prompted the latter to announce,

“When Pau retires he will have his number at the top of the pavilion. The reality is that I wouldn’t have won those two rings without Pau. The city of Los Angeles wouldn’t have those two rings without Pau… I’m looking forward to the day when he gets that tribute and gives the speech in the middle of the court in front of all the fans who have supported him.”

Unfortunately, Bryant tragically passed away by the time the Lakers retired Gasol’s number 16. However, his words had a lasting impact on the Hall of Famer. During his jersey retirement ceremony in March 2023, the 44-year-old paid tribute to ‘The Black Mamba’, saying,

“I miss him so much, like many of us do. I love him; I wish he was here with Gigi, I really do. But, I think he’ll be proud and he was looking forward to this moment. I love you, brother.”

To this day, Gasol remains close to the Bryant family and continues to play a key role in their lives. Their bond has set a high standard for NBA brotherhood, raising the bar across the league.