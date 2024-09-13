Shaquille O’Neal Hilariously Loses $20000 To Marlon Wayans During A Trivia Session

The Wayans family is among the most iconic clans in Hollywood and entertainment. Several members of the extended family have been mainstays in films and TV series, and they’ve also starred together in several shows, most notably The Wayans Bros. One of the brothers, actor Marlon Wayan, was a guest on Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Podcast and managed to win $20,000 from the Hall of Famer.

The Hall of Famer asked his guest what the biggest benefit was growing up in a famous family. However, before he could answer, the four-time NBA champion told the actor that he’d pay him $10,000 if he correctly guessed who his favorite member of the Wayan family was. Without hesitation, Marlon replied,

“Kim… Where’s my $10,000? Where is my $10000? Oh, I’ve been wanting Shaq money for a long time…”

O’Neal was astonished about how quickly he got it right. The actor explained that most people his and the Hall of Famer’s age love the actress. He said,

“That’s the heart of the family, Connie.”

Kim Wayans’ brothers refer to her as ‘Connie the Heart.’ It’s a reference to Connie Corleone, the iconic character from The Godfather movie, who is described as the soul of her family.

O’Neal wasn’t content with losing only $10,000. He asked the actor to guess his favorite scene involving his sister. Marlon Wayans confidently claimed he had boiled it down to two possibilities. He said,

“It’s either one of these two. I’m gonna get you Sucka, where she was singing. Now it’s a movie… Okay when she goes, ‘Not my baby, Lord, take me instead.’”

His first guess was Kim’s routine as a nightclub singer in the 1988 movie I’m Gonna Get You Sucka. The second could be from the famous 1990s sketch comedy series In Living Colors where she played the character of a noisy neighbor. O’Neal said Marlon’s second guess was spot on and ended up owing the actor $20,000.