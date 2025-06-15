“Pau Gasol Should Have Been the MVP”: Dwyane Wade Urges Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to Learn From Kobe Bryant’s Awful Finals Performance

May 18, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) dribbles the ball down the court against the Denver Nuggets in the second half during game seven of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The Oklahoma City Thunder won a pivotal Game 4 against the Indiana Pacers to tie the 2025 NBA Finals. Despite finishing with an impressive stat line on the box score and scoring 15 of the Thunder’s last 16 points in the fourth quarter, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is still facing criticism. Hall of Fame guard Dwyane Wade sees an area of improvement within the 2024-25 MVP’s game.

Through the first four games of the NBA Finals, Gilgeous-Alexander hasn’t been the same efficient player he was in the regular season. The Canadian superstar is shooting a below average 48% from the field. Although the playoffs will always be harder than the regular season, a near 4% drop in efficiency is a large divide from what’s expected of him.

Indiana has done a great job of making him uncomfortable, which is apparent in his performance. Gilgeous-Alexander remains calm, cool and collected through these ups and downs. However, Wade believes he should be doing the opposite.

“When I look at Shai, he is one of the coolest dudes in the world. This ain’t the time to be that cool,” Wade proclaimed on the Time Out podcast. The three-time NBA champion used the late Kobe Bryant as an example. During the 2010 NBA Finals, the Los Angeles Lakers’ superstar struggled to get his shot going.

“A lot of people don’t know that in the last Finals, Kobe didn’t play well. Everybody thought Pau Gasol should have been the MVP,” Wade said. The Miami Heat legend’s statement isn’t false. Bryant averaged 28.6 points per game in the 2010 NBA Finals, however his efficiency was abysmal at 40%. In Game 7, Bryant shot an abysmal 25% from the field.

Still, and probably undeservedly, Bryant won the Finals MVP. So much of the conversation around Kobe is about his image, and the emotions he evoked. Wade put it in simple words.

“Kobe was playing awful, but you could never tell when you turn on the TV because his leadership is always there,” Wade said, “his intensity was always there… I need [Shai Gilgeous-Alexander] to make sacrifices. That means if I’m struggling offensively, I got to make some plays on the defensive end of the floor.”

The Thunder are an amazing defensive team, and Gilgeous-Alexander is part of the reason for that. A maximum of three games remain in the Finals, as both the Pacers and Thunder have to win two more to win the title. Gilgeous-Alexander may have to get a bit ugly if it means to gain the upper-hand to secure his first NBA championship.