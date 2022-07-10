Basketball

Kobe Bryant was 2nd all-time on making the all-defense 1st team, but he never won a DPOY!

Kobe Bryant was 2nd all-time on making the all-defense 1st team, but he never won a DPOY!
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's editor and creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now makes intriguing news reports and covers throwback stories on all things NBA. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his tangential thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

Previous Article
India vs World 11 match 2022: India vs Rest of the World match details, date, time and venue
Next Article
Ishan Kishan GF: Is Ishan Kishan married?
NBA Latest Post
Kobe Bryant was 2nd all-time on making the all-defense 1st team, but he never won a DPOY!
Kobe Bryant was 2nd all-time on making the all-defense 1st team, but he never won a DPOY!

Kobe Bryant was amongst the best defensive players in the league, not guards, players. Yet,…