Kobe Bryant was 2nd all-time on making the all-defense 1st team, but he never won a DPOY!

Kobe Bryant was amongst the best defensive players in the league, not guards, players. Yet, the Lakers legend never got his flowers.

It can often be a very underwhelming thing to see your favorite player not get the praise they deserve. For some that just doesn’t happen.

We think that Kobe Bryant never got the applause he deserved for being an all-time great defender. In fact, we think Kobe got credit for being a good defender in general!

Yes, people around the league don’t give Kobe enough credit as a defender. The general opinion is centered around the fact that he was a scorer first, passer second, and defender third.

We would like to make an argument today. Kobe Bryant was one of the league’s best defensive players, ever. Not guards, players.

Statistics reveal startling things, Kobe Bryant was 2nd all-time on making the all-defense 1st team!

So, exactly how many times did Kobe make the NBA all-defense team? A whopping 12 times, which is only second to Tim Duncan.

The Lakers legend made it to the team as many times as Kevin Garnett, a power forward who is known solely for his tenacious defense.

Most All-Defensive teams selections Tim Duncan 15x

Kobe Bryant 12x

Kevin Garnett 12x

Kareem Abdul-Jabaar 11x

Scottie Pippen 10x Tim and Kobe don’t get enough credit for their defense. pic.twitter.com/B3lPNNEoPJ — Real Talk 🏀 (@Real7Talk) July 1, 2022



Yes, he also never won a DPOY, despite making the team several times. In fact, in the last twenty-odd years, Marcus Smart is the only one to make the team.

Kobe somehow a 10x first all defense n never win the award… idk think he could have snuck one in, in 08 https://t.co/rK6cRoYbGK — ♠️ (@johnpuentes99) July 4, 2022



This clip is proof enough that Kobe was an all-time great defender.

This is why Kobe Bryant was 12x All-Defense pic.twitter.com/ACsd1WMvir — NBA Muse (@NBAMuse24) July 10, 2022

2009 was a legendary season from Kobe, winning everything possible except the MVP and DPOY.

8. Kobe Bryant (2008-09) Kobe didn’t win MVP, but he did capture his first championship and FMVP without Shag, was first team all NBA and first team all defense. pic.twitter.com/SXdd97AiZu — AD truther (@theBrowsexual) July 9, 2022

Will we ever see anyone else like the Mamba? We don’t know. But is he an all-time great defender. Absolutely.

