Vanessa Bryant could’ve received $75 million from Kobe Bryant in 2011 after Lakers legend’s failure to sign a pre-nuptial agreement

Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant were a happy couple till the end of the Lakers legend’s life, but Vanessa could have made some incredible money by divorcing Kobe.

Kobe Bryant goes down in NBA history as a legend of the game. He played 20 long and hard-fought seasons with the Lakers, literally retiring when his body simply couldn’t take anymore.

While Kobe’s social life was not always in order, he seemed to have everything perfect when it came to basketball. He won five titles for the Lakers, winning three in a special three-peat with Shaquille O’Neal, and then another two late into his career.

Bryant was one of the most gifted offensive players in NBA history. His fadeaway rivaled Michael Jordan’s, and he was always due for a big game. He ended his career on a 60-point game, and he also, of course, has an 81-point game under his books.

Vanessa Bryant could have made $75 million by divorcing Kobe Bryant

Kobe and Vanessa Bryant ended up having a successful marriage, but the road wasn’t always so easy to navigate. In 2011, things really seemed to come to a head when divorce entered the picture.

Vanessa reportedly had caught Kobe cheating, and that could have led to some serious money if the two did divorce. The Lakers star didn’t sign a pre-nuptial agreement, and that could have led to a massive divorce settlement.

Kobe was worth $150 million at the time, and if the two had divorced, Vanessa was set to “receive at least $75 million plus continuing spousal and child support” if there was no pre-nuptial agreement in place.

Kobe was linked to Kim Kardashian’s friend, having an affair with 27-year-old Carla DiBello who was a producer for Keeping Up with the Kardashians and Kourtney and Kim Take New York.

Things really escalated between the two as official divorce papers were signed and everything seemed ready for the two to split. However, the two eventually decided to call off their divorce, indicating that they had reconciled their romance.

