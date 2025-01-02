LeBron James’ Son Bryce Should Avoid Brother’s Path to the NBA

LeBron James’ youngest son, Bryce, recently announced his commitment to play for the Arizona Wildcats. Similar to his older brother, Bronny, Bryce intends to play for a big-name NCAA program after finishing his high school career at Sierra Canyon. However, it may be in the 17-year-old’s best interest to carve his own path, separate from his brother’s, from here on out.

Advertisement

Both Bronny and Bryce were highly touted recruits, which some will argue is only due to the greatness of their father. But the two also displayed glimpses of NBA-ready skillsets during their time at Sierra Canyon. However, Bryce, who stands at least two inches taller than the Lakers rookie, appears to have even more potential as he attempts to pave his way to the league. Still just a teenager, though, it would be wise for Bryce to sharpen his guard skills in college rather than make a premature jump to the NBA.

After being ranked 17th in the RSCI top 100 recruits, Bronny put together an underwhelming freshman campaign with the USC Trojans, averaging just 4.8 points and 2.8 rebounds per game over 25 contests. Despite the disappointing season, the 20-year-old decided to forgo the rest of his college eligibility after just one year, instead deciding to declare for the NBA Draft. Even with his underqualified resume, Bronny would go on to be selected by the Lakers with the 55th pick of the 2024 NBA Draft, a scenario that would never have played out if LeBron wasn’t still leading the Purple and Gold.

While Bronny’s priority was likely to play with his father, there’s no doubt that more time at the college level would have served his game well. The rookie has spent most of his rookie year in the G League, suiting up for the Lakers in only seven games so far. If Bryce hopes to avoid that reality for himself, he must take advantage of the opportunity he has with the Wildcats. Playing two or even three years at Arizona would work wonders for developing his abilities for the next level.

It’s evident through film sessions that Bryce may have more ‘star potential’ than his brother. The fluidity with which he plays combined with his knack for getting to the rim is a skill that highly valued in today’s basketball. Working on his outside shot and playmaking skills at the collegiate level would serve him best in terms of longevity regarding a pro-basketball career.

Bryce has a chance to make the more sensible career decision, but Bronny’s tenure in the NBA isn’t over yet. The late second rounder has recently shown flashes of what made him a draft pick in the first place while with the South Bay Lakers.

Bronny has steadily improved during his G League tenure

Bronny has yet to make any mark in the NBA, but he’s started to heat up in the G League. He’s averaging 13.4 points, 3.9 assists and 1.1 steals with South Bay, but his last three contests have really jumped off the page. The former USC Trojan has been putting up 20.7 points per game on 43.1% shooting in that span, also displaying his potential as a lockdown perimeter defender.

The potential for Bronny has always been there. Guards famously take quite a bit of time to acclimatize to NBA level basketball due to just how many skilled guards play in today’s game. James being undersized doesn’t help in ramping up either. However, that untapped potential is beginning to show as he continues to gain confidence in his shot.

Bronny’s making progress, but it still appears to be an uphill battle for him to carve out a role in the NBA. Sometimes one-and-done isn’t the way to go, and after seeing how it went for his brother, Bryce should make the rational choice and see how his college career plays out before jumping to the pros.