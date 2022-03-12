Is Draymond Green playing tonight vs the Milwaukee Bucks? Availability report for Warriors’ defensive anchor issued ahead of matchup against Giannis Antetokounmpo and co

Warriors’ Draymond Green would not suit up tonight as they host the defending champions, the Milwaukee Bucks

The Golden State Warriors made their way back home to kick off their homestand tonight. The first team the Dubs are hosting are the Milwaukee Bucks. Giannis Antetokounmpo and his Bucks are on a six-game win streak and have moved up to the second spot in the East. They would like to continue their winning streak as they make a stop in the Bay Area.

On the other hand, the Warriors, after having lost 5 in a row, have managed to string together two wins in a row. They’d like to keep the winning streak alive tonight. This game is most likely to be their last matchup before Draymond Green returns to action. They would like to set a good pace and momentum before they get their defensive leader to return after more than 2 months.

Draymond Green will not play tonight against the Milwaukee Bucks

After having announced that he would return on March 14th, there hasn’t been a lot of updates on Draymond Green. On March 7th, Draymond decided to use his podcast as the spot to announce that he’s making swift progress and is targeting 14th March as his return date.

Sources say @Money23Green is targeting March 14 to make his return against the Wizards. Sources are Draymond. pic.twitter.com/Ry2k2cN38S — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) March 8, 2022

Before Draymond got injured, the Warriors had a 30-9 start to the season, and were the league’s top-rated defense. In his absence, the Warriors have gone 15-13, and have a 45-22 record. They fell down to the 3rd seed, with the Grizzlies rising to the 2nd spot. At the same time, the Boston Celtics have dethroned the Warriors to take over as the league’s best defense this season.

With Draymond Green set to return soon, the Warriors can already feel a lot of their problems getting solved by themselves. Hopefully, Green hasn’t missed a beat since January, and we get the same Green for the playoffs that we had to begin the season.