Shaquille O’Neal, who took $100 million to leave Kobe Bryant, was hit with a cruel roast on his WWE appearance

Shaquille O’Neal was brutally roasted when he made a guest appearance on WWE Raw involving Kobe Bryant, someone who he once beefed with.

The two played together for the Lakers from 1996-2004, and they won three titles together from 2000-2003. They were unstoppable. Shaq was in the prime of his career, dominating at the center position like nobody had ever seen before.

Kobe was an up and coming star, but his potential seemed limitless. While playing with Shaq, he showed he was a true star, averaging well over 20 points per game once he started going in his career.

He was an integral part of the Lakers’ title runs, but he was always considered to be second fiddle behind Shaq at the time. Shaquille O’Neal was the one winning MVPs and Final MVPs, he was clearly top dog. However, that dynamic got a bit messed up in the Lakers last year, and things went downhill.

Deandre Jordan and Joe Harris on the Shanghai Sharks next year: pic.twitter.com/iruFZv0jXb — Certified🕷🕸 (@CertifiedSZN) May 9, 2021

Also Read: $170 million Lil Wayne has faith in LeBron James to lead the Lakers to an 18th title

Shaquille O’Neal was trolled with a Kobe Bryant roast during his WWE appearance

The Lakers 2003-04 season was clouded by controversy. Kobe had to be away from the team to battle a sexual harassment case in court, and that used to get Shaq angry. He wanted Kobe around more and felt his case was distracting for the team.

On the other hand, Kobe hated Shaq’s lack of a serious work ethic and took trouble with his physical fitness when he showed up to practice. The two reached a breaking point, and the Lakers had to choose between them. They chose Kobe, and the rest is history, of course, but the feud still lived on in memory for a long time. Shaq signed a five-year, $100 million contract with Miami.

It took an interview with the two to calm things down as they talked over everything that went down during those Lakers years, clearing the air.

When Shaq came on to the WWE, the host said he was expecting the most dominant player in NBA history, but he didn’t expect it to be Shaq, but Kobe Bryant instead.

Also Read: Charles Barkley’s steam room affair, or Kenny Smith’s atrocious Kobe Bryant impression, which Inside moment killed you the most?