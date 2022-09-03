Kobe Bryant, who made $400 million thanks to Coca Cola, is on track for a fitting $1 billion tribute now

Kobe Bryant made good on his deal with Body Armor, taking them to the number two sports drink brand in the US, and Body Armor made sure to give the former Laker an appropriate tribute.

Kobe’s legacy was built up by everything he achieved in his career, his five rings, Finals MVPs, scoring titles, and more, but a major part of his also the fact that he spent his entire career with the Lakers.

In an era defined by player autonomy and the right to take your brand anywhere, Kobe chose to stay put. He stayed put even when the Lakers were rebuilding and had no superstars to surround him with when he easily could have been playing along a superstar or two had he wanted.

He made the Lakers must see TV even when they weren’t. 20 seasons. That’s how long Kobe was a Laker. Countless memories were made. Everything from pure elation to absolute heartbreak included. That’s who Kobe was for LA.

Kobe Bryant goes to work during Game 1 of the 2009 NBA Finals. Mamba finished with 40 points, 8 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 blocks, 2 steals in the Lakers victory.

pic.twitter.com/wuLXPPvlpX — Kobe Highlights & Motivation (@kobehighlight) June 2, 2022

Also Read: “Stephen Curry and Warriors want to catch Michael Jordan”: Klay Thompson’s father reveals Dubs aren’t complacent with 4 rings

Body Armor paid it back to Kobe Bryant in a big way

For all the work Kobe did in helping Body Armor reach its current status, the company knew they had to pay it back to the former Laker.

In a nod to Kobe’s jersey number, Body Armor and Repole donated a combined $24 million to the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation (MMSF). Those foundations were established in 2020 after Kobe’s tragic passing.

The $24 million was the biggest donation the MMSF received, and it’s part of a grander plan for Body Armor to take MMSF to the next level.

“This $24 million is just the beginning,” Repole would say in a phone interview. “I want this thing funded for the next 100 years. We are going to make it a billion-dollar foundation. This is my way of making sure that Kobe’s legacy and what he stood for will continue for a long, long time.”

The partnership will also be refurbishing sports facilities and funding youth clinics across the US to help the MMSF follow its goal of funding sports programs for underserved athletes.

“I don’t want people to ever forget that BodyArmor wouldn’t be where we are if it wasn’t for Kobe Bryant,” Repole added. “I’m not sure we make it without Kobe. The credibility he gave us was incredible. I consider him a co-founder.”

Kobe Bryant made Body Armor the official sports drink of the UFChttps://t.co/tHBrkkqLWv pic.twitter.com/9zQSudDPyL — Lakers Nation (@LakersNation) November 4, 2017

Kobe Bryant has netter $400 million from partnering with Repole as with investments from Coca Cola, Body Armor’s valuation rose to $8 billion in after Coca Cola spent $5.6 billion to buy the remaining shares of Body Armor.

Also Read: $600M Lakers executive chose Magic Johnson because of his smile and style, according to Jeanie Buss