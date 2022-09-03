“Stephen Curry and Warriors want to catch Michael Jordan”: Klay Thompson’s father reveals Dubs aren’t complacent with 4 rings

Klay Thompson’s father reveals Michael Jordan is the driving force behind the Warriors’ desire to win more titles.

This year, Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors won their fourth championship since 2015. The Warriors have been crowned champions after defeating the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA finals in six games.

The Warriors won their fourth championship in the last eight years after defeating Boston. Golden State is the only club to have won four titles in the last eight years, joining Boston, the Chicago Bulls, and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Steve Kerr’s club is considered the favorites to recover the crown this season, but a lot of off-season movement has given formidable challengers for the Bay Area franchise.

The Warriors won their fourth ring after a rough few years following their loss in the NBA finals against the Toronto Raptors. During that time, Klay Thompson and Steph Curry suffered season-ending injuries, while Kevin Durant embarked on a new adventure with the Brooklyn Nets.

Mychal Thompson reveals that Michael Jordan is responsible for Golden State’s unrelenting pursuit of titles

The Golden State Warriors have just won their fourth championship in eight years, but make no mistake: they are far from done chasing rings. That’s according to Klay Thompson’s father, who believes the Dubs are aiming for the Michael Jordan standard.

Jordan earned six rings with the Chicago Bulls, and according to Mychal Thompson (via 95.7 The Game), it’s inspiring the Warriors and their core of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson to push for more than their fourth.

Klay Thompson’s father joined 95.7 The Game’s “Willard and Dibs” show Thursday morning, where he explained why he doesn’t believe the Warriors’ Big Three will be complacent when it comes to securing more rings.

“They will not be complacent,” Mychal Thompson said. “You’ve got three contenders in Draymond [Green], Steph [Curry], and Klay [Thompson] leading the way.” They have four, but you know they want to get to five, if not six.”

Thompson told the station in June that the secret to Golden State’s dynasty’s longevity is for the front office to maintain its championship roster together. He cited Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls and the Los Angeles Lakers in the early 2000s as examples of dynastic teams that were dismantled too soon.

While there is plenty of competition in both the West and the East for another Finals title, the Warriors’ core has shown time and again that they have what it takes.

“It’ll be challenging,” Thompson added, “but the Warriors are definitely capable of winning it again.”

