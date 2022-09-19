Kobe Bryant, who reportedly got $400 million Laker off the team, assured Shaquille O’Neal of victory

Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal, the most dominant Los Angeles Laker duo of all time, ruled the early 2000s.

Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal’s footprint on the league’s history is magnificent. The duo went through so many shades; the process, the championships, and the decline.

The process for Los Angeles started in 1996. Jerry west brought in O’Neal from Orlando and Kobe from Charlotte. Bryant, just 18, was a rookie. While O’Neal was already an established force.

In his first season with the Lakers, Shaq averaged an impressive 26.2 points per game. His 1994 scoring title was a warning of how dominant he could be on the offensive end.

Defensively, the 7’1″ center was a demon. He protected the paint with the ferocity of a bear. No one could dunk on him. When you played Lakers, you dodged Shaq or you suffered consequences.

By 1999, Kobe had become a menace for rival teams. The kid who had started his rookie season with 7.6 points per game, was now averaging 22.5 points.

Shaquille O’Neal, however, took it to the next level. He averaged 13.6 rebounds, 3 blocks, and 29.7 points on 57.4% shooting.

Diesel not only won the scoring title that season but was crowned the league’s most valuable player. The dominant duo took the gold and purple to the NBA Finals. But in game 4 Shaq prophecized Kobe Bryant’s rise.

Kobe Bryant took over Game 4 after Shaquille O’Neal was fouled out

Los Angeles Lakers waded through a stacked West Conference to reach the finals. On the way, Shaq and Kobe slayed Kings, Suns, and Trail Blazers.

But the Pacers were the toughest opponent for the Lakers. Especially in Game 4 of the series, Indiana almost overcame the Lakers. Losing that game would have resulted in a definite Lakers loss.

The game was tied at 104 by the end of the 4th quarter. Shaq was chucked off the game with 2:33 remaining. Shaq revealed that Bryant came to him and confidently announced he would win the game for Diesel.

In an interview Shaq revealed:

“So, I think it was our first year after we had the scare in Portland. But now we are in the finals and I foul out.” He continued, “Yeah, yeah refs is bulls**t in Indiana. I am nervous because I’m like ‘we don’t win this already know what’s coming here. We got three, they tie this, we gonna be in trouble. Everybody’s panicking on the bench.”

He recalled how Kobe comforted him:

“He whispers, ‘I got you big dog.’

Shaquille O’Neal then claimed that before that game he believed he was the greatest player. However, Kobe’s performance in that game made him question it.

Bryant dropped 8 in the OT on 4-5 shooting. Los Angeles ended up winning the game 120-118.

The two went on to win two more championships together. But with each passing year, Kobe’s rise as a dominant scorer threatened Shaq’s dominance.

Phil decided to make O’Neal the primary guard and that didn’t go too well with Bryant. Shaq’s work ethic and off-season added fire to the fuel.

The beef became public and both stars infamously spoke against each other. The feud escalated so much that the two could no longer play together. The Lakers management decided Bryant to be a more valuable asset and traded Shaq to Miami.

