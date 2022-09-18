Byron Scott selects $60 million 2x All-Star as “most talented point guard” over Chris Paul, Kyrie Irving, Jason Kidd

Byron Scott surprisingly snubbed Irving, CP3, J-Kidd, to select the former Warriors guard as the most talented point guard he ever coached.

Byron Scott was an integral role player for the Showtime Lakers. Playing the two-guard position, “Lord Byron” would have a huge impact averaging 17.5 points and 3.1 assists between 1984-1988. During this span, the 6-foot-3 was the perfect “Robin” Magic Johnson could’ve asked for, helping Dr. Jerry Buss’ franchise win 3 championships.

After his successful stint as a player, Scott decided to pick up the whistle and start his career as a coach. Throughout his 16-year coaching gig, Byron was able to lead the New Jersey Nets, New Orleans Pelicans, Oklahoma City Thunder, Cleveland Cavaliers, and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Now, Byron has coached some of the most talented point guards the league has to offer – Kyrie Irving, Jason Kidd, and Chris Paul, among several others. However, surprisingly, Scott selected none of these superstars as the “most talented point guard” he ever coached.

Also Read: John Wall clapped back at Kyrie Irving, responded to trash-talk with a 111-103 Wizards Win

“Baron Davis was the most talented point guard I’ve ever coached”: Byron Scott

On a recent podcast appearance, the 3-time NBA champ revealed his pick for the prestigious title – Baron Davis.

“I’ve coached some great point guards in my day. Jason Kidd, Chris Paul, Kyrie Irving. But, I tell people this a lot. This dude [Baron Davis] was the most talented point guard I’ve ever coached,” Scott said.

As soon as Scott named the $60 million-worth star as the most talented player he ever coached, NBA Twitter erupted with various reactions.

I want what he’s smokin 🤣🤣 — Kelly Goatlynyk ➐ (@olynyksburnerr) September 16, 2022

Early 2000’s Baron Davis was fantastic. One of the best in the league at the time. People don’t talk about him more because he was cursed to be on some bad teams in his prime and injuries cut his career short. He still managed to carried some poor teams to the playoffs. — Juan Nunez (@FadedEndless) September 16, 2022

No wonder. Byron Scott don’t have a job as a coach rn — JORDANS BETTER (@GETABUCCET) September 16, 2022

His knee got bad but boi when he was healthy Baron was YAMMING on folks. https://t.co/NxZwovYgyz — Kyr504 (@Kyr504) September 16, 2022

When healthy, B-Diddy was one of the most athletic superstars in the league. Before injuries got the best of him, the 6-foot-3 PG was a 2-time All-Star, an All-NBA Team member, 2-time steals champion, and even lead the We Believe GSW to upset the Dallas Mavericks in the 2007 playoffs.

Even though there are a few notable snubs for this title, Scott’s opinions go on to state just how brutal a healthy Baron would’ve been.

Also Read: Stephen Curry savagely mocked Damian Lillard with ‘Dame-Time’ celebration during 2016 Playoffs