“Kobe Bryant would have had 5 more daughters if he could, he was a girl dad”: When a SportsCenter anchor shared a story about the Lakers legend when she met him in her pregnancy

Kobe Bryant had 4 daughters but no sons, and he couldn’t be more proud, he would have had more girls if it were just up to him.

A couple of years back, just before the world came to a halt due to COVID-19, Kobe Bryant passed away in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. That was 26th January 2020, but it feels like it was just yesterday when we saw Kobe and his Gigi sitting courtside enjoying a Lakers game.

The Bryants were two of nine people who passed away in that accident which left the world grieving for a long time, as it lost one of the greatest players of a top professional sport in the world.

Kobe and Vanessa Bryant had four daughters together. The couple’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant was also in the helicopter and passed away in her dad’s arms.

Also read: Warriors’ Stephen Curry wanted to go and celebrate 47 on his 34th, tried to get out of the post-game conference early

Kobe Bryant would have had 5 more girls if he could, he was a girl dad

Bryant got just 3-years after his retirement to become a full-time father but even that short period of time was enough for the Lakers’ legend to replicate his greatness in being a father as well.

After his untimely demise along with his glorious basketball career, it was his pride to be a girl-dad that stood out to the world. SportsCenter anchor Elle Duncan recalled meeting Kobe backstage at an event when she was 8 months pregnant.

“I would have 5 more girls if I could. I’m a girl dad.”@elleduncanESPN‘s story about how much Kobe loved his daughters is something special. pic.twitter.com/1KJx17QRjY — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 28, 2020

When Duncan told him she was having a girl, he gave her a high five and said, “Girls are the best!” and when she asked if he had any advice for her, Kobe told, “Just be grateful that you’ve been given that gift because girls are amazing.”

Not just his own kids, Bryant wanted to be an inspiration for kids across the world. An Oscar-winning short film producer, Bryant was much more into books than films. One job in particular that he had a special connection with was the children’s books he worked on with ‘The Wizenard Series’.

“You got to do what you love to do. I love telling stories,” he shared with the publication. “I love inspiring kids or providing them with tools that are going to help them.”

Also read: NBA Twitter mocks the excellent level officiating by the referees during the Lakers-Raptors matchup