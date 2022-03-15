“Ah man, I was about to get some birthday shots or something!”: Warriors’ Stephen Curry wanted to go and celebrate 47 on his 34th, tried to get out of the post-game conference early

Warriors’ Stephen Curry couldn’t wait to get out of the post-game presser, wanted to go celebrate his 34th

The Golden State Warriors were in a party mood tonight, and they weren’t going to let the Washington Wizards poop on it. Stephen Curry turned 34 tonight, so it was a special day as it is. To make it even better, Draymond Green returned back to action and played his first game in over two months.

Stephen Curry continued his recent hot streak on his birthdays. Last year, Steph dropped 32 over the Utah Jazz on his birthday to secure the Dubs a win. Tonight, he went off for a 47-piece to lead the Dubs over the Wizards. Steph dropped 47, shooting 16/25 from the field, 7/14 from the deep, along with 6 assists, and 6 rebounds. Draymond Green made his return, recording a game-high +24 in the 20 minutes he played off the bench. Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole dropped 20 points each.

Stephen Curry couldn’t wait to get out of the post-game press conference

The Chef was cooking tonight, doing a little bit of everything to secure the win tonight.

47 points on his birthday 🐐 pic.twitter.com/BaheRss4fW — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 15, 2022

After the game, Steph talked about his first bucket tonight, and how it came off a Draymond Green assist.

Steph on scoring his first points of the game via a pass from Draymond: “We can do that in our sleep” pic.twitter.com/rmUs9oZAJw — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 15, 2022

Curry also talked about the unselfish game the Warriors play.

Steph Curry on the Warriors being unselfish offensively: “When we’re playing well, it’s what we do best, and we got to keep making that a priority. It’s a fun way to play the game, and everybody gets involved.” pic.twitter.com/BPaz6zJ3Jw — Mark Haynes (@markhaynesnba) March 15, 2022

After answering a few questions, Curry started getting impatient and said he wanted to go get birthday shots.

Steph thought his postgame press conference was over: “I was about to get some birthday shots or something” 😂 pic.twitter.com/YpaYXhrlxT — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 15, 2022

Well, he deserves them. After not giving up during that rough 5-game patch, the Warriors have bounced back and recorded 4 straight wins. With DG back, it’s only going to get better from here on out.