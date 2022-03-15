“Pascal Siakam uses his face as a weapon to absolutely brutalize LeBron James and his elbow!”: NBA Twitter mocks the excellent level officiating by the referees during the Lakers-Raptors matchup

NBA Twitter rages as Lakers’ LeBron James elbows Pascal Siakam in the face, and yet gets a call in his favor

The Los Angeles Lakers hosted the Toronto Raptors tonight. The Lakers looked distorted as they tried to wipe off their last night’s performance against the Suns. They couldn’t do better than what happened last night, as the Raptors owned the entire contest. The Purple and Gold were never in command, as the Raptors led all night long, and had a 28 point lead at a point.

LeBron James, just like all the other games, managed to drop a 30 point performance tonight. Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony dropped 14 points each, while Talen Horton-Tucker went off for 20 points off the bench.

Also Read: “Karl Anthony Towns becomes the first one since Shaquille O’Neal to record a 60/15 game!”: Wolves’ All-Star makes history, becomes 4th ever big in NBA History to record this feat

The Raptors, on the other hand, played perfect team basketball. They had six players score in double digits, with all five starters going for 10 or more. The Lakers tried to make a 4th quarter comeback attempt, but as the Weeknd said, by that point, they were ‘Out of Time’.

NBA Twitter rages about the foul calls LeBron James gets, especially the Pascal Siakam elbow foul

Being in the league for 19 years, LeBron James knows a thing or two about getting foul calls. He’s been around several rule changes and has always managed to find a way to get to the charity stripe when needed.

The same happened tonight, as he drove to the basket during the final seconds of the game, elbowing Pascal Siakam during the same. NBA Twitter did not react kindly to the same, as they went after LeBron and the referees alike.

Lakers down 11. … 27.2 ticks left. The guy who has “a sore knee” when they don’t play well is still in the game 🤷🏽‍♂️ He gets 2 FTs on this whistle. Apparently Siakam’s chin fouled the elbow 🤦🏽‍♂️ #RaptorsLakers pic.twitter.com/oOv8GIHaRB — J. Michael (@ThisIsJMichael) March 15, 2022

Pascal Siakam gets fouled for getting Lebron’s elbiw in the face. Joke officiating right here — Darcy Armstrong (@DArm91) March 15, 2022

lebron literally pushing gary trent to the ground and hes crying to the refs 😂😂😂 the irony — ✨🌊|☁️✨ (@Siakam4MVP) March 15, 2022

I’m sure everybody witnessed Lebron James stat padding tonight.

Lakers down 10 with 29secs left, Lebron told THT to foul, he had 28 that time, then next lakers possession, Lebron ran as fast as he could to score to get his 30 even elbowing Siakam on the way. Disgusting.#raptors — LeFraud Blames ➐ (@LefraudBlames) March 15, 2022

Pascal Siakam uses his face as a weapon to absolutely brutalize LeBron James’ elbow. pic.twitter.com/3nRD7HR7qT — Ted Budd 🏀🏈 (@TedBuddy8) March 15, 2022

Also Read: “LeBron James has got to stop whining, he’s not playing winning basketball”: Lakers and NBA fans react to Bron’s latest onfield outburst after another tepid outing by his teammates

Well, I sure do hope LBJ’s elbow can handle that nasty blow Siakam’s chin must’ve delivered.