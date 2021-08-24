“Kobe Bryant’s 1996 draft class is better than Michael Jordan’s and LeBron James”: Allen Iverson calls his 1996 Draft class better over the two other legends’ classes

Sixers’ legend Allen Iverson claims his 1996 Draft class with Kobe Bryant, and Steve Nash was better than Michael Jordan or LeBron James’

Each year hundreds of people apply to the NBA Draft. However, out of those, only 60 are selected by teams. Each draft class brings us fresh talent. Every class does have at least a few talented individuals who become future all-stars. However, there are some draft classes that are more stacked than any other. Three such classes are 1984, 1996, and the 2003 class.

The 1984 class had players such as Michael Jordan, John Stockton, Charles Barkley, and Hakeem Olajuwon. The 1996 class had Allen Iverson, Kobe Bryant, Steve Nash, and Ray Allen. Meanwhile, the 2003 draft class had LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh, and Carmelo Anthony. Each of these draft classes has multiple Hall of Famers in them, and that’s what sets these three classes apart from the rest.

Allen Iverson picks his 1996 Draft Class over the 1984, 2003 class

Allen Iverson was recently on Shannon Sharpe’s show Club Shay Shay. It was there where Uncle Shannon asked AI to select between his 1996 Draft class, Jordan’s 1984 class or LeBron’s 2003 class.

AI thought about it for a second and then named his class as the best. The first reason he stated was because of the number of players Sharpe had named for the 1996 class, as compared to the other two classes. While Shannon mentioned only 4 names for each class, he started with 6 for the 1996 class, and then mentioned a few more with Iverson later.

.@alleniverson says his 1996 NBA draft class with Kobe is better than Jordan’s & LeBron’s 👀 pic.twitter.com/RH86AGTTDa — Club Shay Shay (@ClubShayShay) August 23, 2021

To make the argument case-wise, Sharpe had to cut down and mention the 4 Hall-of-Fame players from each of the classes. AI still picked his own class, and it makes sense why he’d do that.