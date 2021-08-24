Basketball

“Kobe Bryant’s 1996 draft class is better than Michael Jordan’s and LeBron James”: Allen Iverson calls his 1996 Draft class better over the two other legends’ classes

"Kobe Bryant’s 1996 draft class is better than Michael Jordan’s and LeBron James": Allen Iverson calls his 1996 Draft class better over the two other legends' classes
Raahib Singh

Previous Article
"I tried to stab him, and almost did!": Klay Thompson reveals scary details of a ‘stabbing incident' from high school in a recent Instagram live session
Next Article
"Don't tell Mark Jackson that Sonya Curry is single": NBA Twitter reacts as reports say Stephen Curry's parents Sonya and Dell Curry have recently filed for divorce
Latest NBA News
"Come back and change our son's diaper, Giannis!": Bucks star’s girlfriend Mariah Riddlespriggler has a hilarious back and forth with 2 time MVP on Instagram post
“Come back and change our son’s diaper, Giannis!”: Bucks star’s girlfriend Mariah Riddlespriggler has a hilarious back and forth with 2 time MVP on Instagram post

Giannis Antetokounmpo and his girlfriend have a hilarious little moment on Instagram regarding their baby…