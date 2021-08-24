“I tried to stab him, and almost did!”: Klay Thompson reveals scary details of a ‘stabbing incident’ from high school in a recent Instagram live session

Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson reveals a shocking detail about himself from back in his high school days

We really can’t wait for Klay Thompson to return to the court after two whole seasons off it.

The man is quite simply one of the greatest shooters of all time, with many even believing he is number 2 behind Steph. But, that’s not the only reason that Warriors fans absolutely adore this man.

Big Smokey (look it up) could perhaps have the most laid-back attitude out of any player in the NBA. He just likes to do things his way, and what do you know, people just can’t stop loving him for it.

But it seems it wasn’t always this way. Recently, Thompson got an Instagram live session. And during that period, he revealed a very scary detail about himself from back in his high school days.

Klay Thompson almost stabbed someone on purpose during his high school days

Oh yeah, you read that right.

According to the star himself, while he was a very good hockey player, his aggression and temper weren’t exactly the best that they could be. Still, what happened here? What could convince the guy to try and stab someone?

Well, here is what the man himself said about the whole thing.

“During high school, I played junior hockey and still hold two league records: most time spent in a penalty box; and I was the only guy to ever take off his skate try and stab somebody.”

Klay looks good hitting that corner 3-pointer. 💦 [Via @KlayThompson / IG] pic.twitter.com/LRNVheBeXS — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) August 20, 2021

Damn Klay!

Hockey or not, that’s still a pretty messed up thing to try. Frankly, we’re just happy that the guy was able to change his attitude. Otherwise, who knows? Jail wouldn’t exactly be an impossible scenario.

