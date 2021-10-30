Basketball

“Tim Duncan was so skilled and doesn’t get talked about enough”: Dirk Nowitzki snubs Kobe Bryant to name the Spurs legend as the toughest player he’s ever played

“Tim Duncan was so skilled and doesn’t get talked about enough”: Dirk Nowitzki snubs Kobe Bryant to name the Spurs legend as the toughest player he’s ever played
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
"Which club, man?!": James Harden delivers a hilarious response to a question about Nets teammate LaMarcus Aldridge making it to 20,000 points
Next Article
"The action that he took was dumb": Michael Holding lashes out at Quinton de Kock for not taking a knee for BLM movement
NBA Latest Post
"LeBron James really brought in an unapologetic turnover machine!": Skip Bayless slams Lakers star Russell Westbrook, despite a much improved showing in a win against the Cavaliers
“LeBron James really brought in an unapologetic turnover machine!”: Skip Bayless slams Lakers star Russell Westbrook, despite a much improved showing in a win against the Cavaliers

Skip Bayless rips into Lakers star Russell Westbrook despite an improved performance against the Cavaliers…