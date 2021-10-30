“Tim Duncan was so skilled and doesn’t get talked about enough”: Dirk Nowitzki snubs Kobe Bryant to name the Spurs legend as the toughest player he’s ever played

Being the NBA ambassador for its 75th season, Dirk Nowitzki spoke about the toughest player he’s ever faced – Tim Duncan, on Twitter Spaces after being named in the NBA 75 list.

Tim Duncan is one of the most decorated players in NBA History. The big man dedicated almost 2 long decades to the San Antonio Spurs and helped them be one of the most successful organisations in the league.

There is virtually no accolade Timmy hasn’t achieved. During the 1,392 games he played in his 19-year stint as a professional basketball player, Duncan was a 15-time All-Star, 15-time All-NBA, 15-time All-Defensive, 5-time NBA Champ, 3-time Finals MVP, 2-time MVP, and arguably one of the best big men to set foot on the hardwood.

Even though Tim didn’t have a “flashy” style of play, he gave buckets to every player who tried to guard him, using the insanely deep offensive arsenal he had in his bag. Former Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki was one of the many stars who had a tough time going at it against Duncan.

And recently, Dirk called Tim the toughest player he has ever faced.

“Tim Duncan was the best power forward ever”: Dirk Nowitzki

NBA Champ Dirk Nowitzki was named in the NBA’s 75 Greatest list which was released recently. The German superstar was also named as one of the ambassadors for the league’s milestone season. And recently, Dirk took part in a Twitter Spaces and spoke about many topics.

In a wide-ranging discussion, the 43-year-old named Tim Duncan as the toughest player he’s ever faced while dishing out some huge compliments to the Spurs legend.

“To my mind, always comes Tim Duncan on my position. Before he slid over to center, he was really a power forward. He was the best power forward ever. He was so skilled… He’s a great rebounder, great defender, was really low key and I don’t think he gets talked about enough because he’s such a low-key guy and never loved the limelight. But between those lines he was so tough, he was so good and there was no way you could stop him on the blocks… We had some great battles with San Antonio over the years. We had a little rivalry going there for a lot of years. And just to compete against him and see his greatness up close in the playoffs almost every year made me obviously appreciate him so much.”

