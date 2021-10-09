Basketball

“Kobe Bryant said welcome to the family”: Donovan Mitchell recalls signing with BODYARMOR, a company where the Mamba invested $6M

Donovan Mitchell talks about Kobe Bryant in light of his collaboration with BODYARMOR, a company where the Black Mamba holds a stake.
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"They Had a Few Lucky Bounces, They Had a Helmet Catch": Tom Brady Is Clearly Still Sore Over Super Bowl XLII Loss, But Gave the Giants and Eli Manning Credit For Pulling Through
Next Article
"Ball of the century": Wasim Jaffer appreciates Shikha Pandey's unplayable delivery to Alyssa Healy in 2nd T20I
Latest Posts