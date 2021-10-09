“Kobe Bryant said welcome to the family”: Donovan Mitchell recalls signing with BODYARMOR, a company where the Mamba invested $6M

Donovan Mitchell talks about Kobe Bryant in light of his collaboration with BODYARMOR, a company where the Black Mamba holds a stake.

Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell is one of the upcoming young stars in the NBA. The former slam dunk contest champion has made Jazz a championship contender. The Spida led his team to the top seed in the NBA during the 2020-21 season, before the LA Clippers eliminated them in the semi-finals.

Mitchell’s game bears quite a resemblance to that of Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade. Recently, Wade purchased a stake in the Jazz franchise, making him a minority owner. The Spida has the potential to be one of the best shooting guards in the league.

Like every NBA rookie today, Mitchell also has several endorsements under his name. The Adidas athlete talks about the collaboration he had with the sports drink brand BODYARMOR. The sports drink giant had Kobe Bryant as one of its investors.

Thus Mitchell spoke about Kobe welcoming him to the BODYARMOR family. The two All-Stars did talk ball as well.

Donovan Mitchell talks about his association with BodyArmor and its Kobe Bryant connect.

Though only a few years into the league, Mitchell has various sponsorship deals under his name, including Stance, Adidas, Vivint Smart Home, and the latest being BODYARMOR.

Spida Mitchell revealed Kobe being one of the reasons why he signed with the sports drink brand.

“Growing up, I loved watching Kobe play. When I noticed he was building this brand and leading a new younger generation of top pro-athletes, I knew that I wanted to be part of it,” said Mitchell.

Via: SB Nation

The Adidas athlete even collaborated with BODYARMOR creating a limited version of sneakers Donovan’s D.O.N. Issue # 2 sneaker: the Adidas D.O.N. Issue #2 x BODYARMOR.

.@spidadmitchell and BODYARMOR created just 100 pairs of their Adidas D.O.N. Issue #2 collaboration Donovan reveals the limited edition colorway on Unboxed https://t.co/5fdPPigRDl pic.twitter.com/PZtSy4qLSZ — B/R Kicks (@brkicks) November 25, 2020

Mitchell revealed how Kobe advised him while he was coming off an injury, giving him tips. The Lakers legend would welcome Mitchell into the BODYARMOR family.

Kobe’s greatness extended beyond the hardwood as well, whether it was winning an Oscar for his animated film or his smart investments. The Black Mamba was an instuition in itself.