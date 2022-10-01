Kobe Bryant’s 81 points or Wilt Chamberlain’s 100 – which performance was better?

Wilt Chamberlain and Kobe Bryant occupy the top 2 spots in the list of highest-ever points scored in a single game.

Choosing between these performances is akin to asking which child you prefer. Each one has its own merits and its place in history. While Wilt Chamberlain did it in a blowout performance against the Knicks (who hasn’t battered the Knicks?), Kobe did it in a comeback win against the Raptors.

Also, Wilt took a whopping 17 more shots than Kobe. He also only played 6 minutes more than Kobe did. He got fouled so often, he made the same number of FTs that Kobe had shots. That makes the Black Mamba’s performance incredibly underrated, given how much more efficient he was.

Also, Bryant scored in a tougher era, with a slower pace and a 3-second rule in the paint. He did not camp under the bucket and had to bring his total up with a variety of shots. But Wilt got all those points in a debate, so even-stevens?

Kobe Bryant and Wilt Chamberlain will forever be etched in the history of the game – the top 2 in a single game score

There is not one player who can reach 81 points in this current generation of scorers—that record may stay like that forever. And if nobody is touching 81, 100 is safe as well. Kobe Bryant and Wilt Chamberlain will forever be the top 2, and nobody is moving them.

Maybe, just maybe, Devin Booker might repeat his miracle 70-point performance. But that is only by the hair of his bony chin if luck permits. The pace of the game has changed quite a bit, and unless you’ve hit an extraordinary patch, you cannot hit those numbers.

One of the splash brothers may break the record, provided their 3-point hot streak stays throughout the game. Should that happen, they deserve it thoroughly, because scoring about 25 3-pointers a game deserves its place in history.

