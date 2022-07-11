Kobe Bryant’s insane $250,000 time piece with a snake hissing at the 1’ o clock marker represents the Black Mamba perfectly

Kobe Bryant was one of the NBA’s fiercest competitors and his Black Mamba mentality became the standard for work ethic. He also had a watch to represent that perfectly.

Kobe’s legacy was built up by everything he achieved in his career, his five rings, Finals MVPs, scoring titles, and more, but a major part of his also the fact that he spent his entire career with the Lakers.

In an era defined by player autonomy and the right to take your brand anywhere, Kobe chose to stay put. He stayed put even when the Lakers were rebuilding and had no superstars to surround him with when he easily could have been playing along a superstar or two had he wanted.

He made the Lakers must see TV even when they weren’t. 20 seasons. That’s how long Kobe was a Laker. Countless memories were made. Everything from pure elation to absolute heartbreak included. That’s who Kobe was for LA.

Kobe Bryant goes to work during Game 1 of the 2009 NBA Finals. Mamba finished with 40 points, 8 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 blocks, 2 steals in the Lakers victory.

Kobe Bryant has a watch worth $250,000 that perfectly captures who he was

Kobe’s incredible play and contract values all added up. The Lakers legend was an estimated $600 million at the time of his death. With his wealth, he had several valuable assets.

One of them was his prized King Power Black Mamba Chronograph Watch. The watch is specifically customized for Kobe, and it embodies everything he stood for.

Per, thewatchcompany.com, “The dial is accented with both purple and 18K gold. Meanwhile, just above 6 o’clock, you can see the number “24” printed on the dial. They also put a black snake applique that hisses at the 1 o’clock marker with its golden tongue.”

“The back of the watch features an exhibition caseback window. It shows a printed version of Kobe Bryant’s signature.”

“To make things more fun, the watch is available in a version that comes in a black python snake strap bracelet. What an excellent way to stay true to the serpent theme.”

The watch is reportedly worth $250,000, and there could not be a more Kobe watch out there.

