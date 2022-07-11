“Hot Rod Strickland really did cook 6’6 Michael Jordan for 3 minutes straight!”: Nick Wright backs Ja Morant’s ‘disrespectful’ claims by showing various times MJ got his ankles broken

Nick Wright is one of the most incendiary NBA analysts in modern television.

The Fox Sports 1 analyst has often made splashes in the NBA community with his wild takes. Along with Chris Broussard and Skip Bayless, Wright forms arguably the most despised trio in NBA reporting.

And today marks yet another day where Wright found a means to trigger NBA fandom. This time, with a dig at the GOAT; Michael Jordan.

With Ja Morant claiming that he could “cook” MJ in a one-on-one, the internet debate surrounding the same was at a fever pitch. Wright and Co. discussed the same on their show too.

Michael Jordan is arguably the greatest player to ever play basketball. Ja Morant is arguably the most exciting young guard in today’s game. A prospective contest between the two is definitely a head-scratcher. But one would expect most fans to pick Michael Jordan.

So did Nick Wright. However, Wright had an additional point to make about Ja getting his buckets on MJ. His explanation involved an underrated guard from yesteryears; Rod Strickland.

What did Wright mention about Strickland and Jordan?

Wright mentioned how Strickland had some slick handles and often caught MJ unawares during their matchups.

Wright’s take sparked a spike in Strickland searches on the internet. NBA Reddit was not late to the party. A compilation of Strickland crossing up MJ has taken NBA Reddit by storm.

Strickland was a solid NBA player on his day. A one-time All-NBA selection, Strickland was also the assists leader in 1998. Strickland was one of the best handlers of the ball and it comes as no surprise to hardcore NBA fans that he had a few iconic crossovers on the GOAT.

Funnily enough, NBA Reddit found a comparison to Strickland in the modern game: Kyrie Irving. And guess who Kyrie’s godfather is? None other than Rod Strickland. Small world indeed.

The Youtube compilation brings out a stellar set of crossovers and handles with MJ at the receiving end of the business. Strickland might have Nick Wright to thank if a few younger NBA fans stop him for an autograph the next time he steps out.

