Basketball

“Hot Rod Strickland really did cook 6’6 Michael Jordan for 3 minutes straight!”: Nick Wright backs Ja Morant’s ‘disrespectful’ claims by showing various times MJ got his ankles broken

"Hot Rod Strickland really did cook 6'6 Michael Jordan for 3 minutes straight!": Nick Wright backs Ja Morant's 'disrespectful' claims by showing various times MJ got his ankles broken
Achyuth Jayagopal

Previous Article
“Michael Jordan was treating NBA stars like children”: When Brian McKnight recollected how brutal MJ was even during his one-year hiatus on the sets of “Space Jam”
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Hot Rod Strickland really did cook 6'6 Michael Jordan for 3 minutes straight!": Nick Wright backs Ja Morant's 'disrespectful' claims by showing various times MJ got his ankles broken
“Hot Rod Strickland really did cook 6’6 Michael Jordan for 3 minutes straight!”: Nick Wright backs Ja Morant’s ‘disrespectful’ claims by showing various times MJ got his ankles broken

Nick Wright is one of the most incendiary NBA analysts in modern television. The Fox…