“Kobe Bryant’s mindset had Michael Jordan’s mentality at 15!”: Tim Legler reveals incredible story from his life about younger days of Lakers legend

Kobe Bryant is one of the greatest of all time. Yet, few know that his greatness was on display way before he joined the league.

The NBA witnessed a true legend in action from the first moment Kobe stepped on the court. A phenom ever since he joined the league, there was nothing he couldn’t do.

A five-time NBA Champion, Bryant knew he was meant for the NBA ever since he was a kid. His father Joe Bryant was a former player, having been drafted 14th overall way back in 1975. However, it wasn’t his father that a young Kobe idolized.

Growing up, Kobe Bryant wanted to be like one man and one man only, Michael Jordan. The Black Mamba idolized MJ so much, that he even modeled his game after him.

MJ and Kobe went back-and-forth in one of the most legendary matchups ever 🐐🐍 Bryant: 33 PTS, 12-20 FG, 19 years old Jordan: 36 PTS, 12-22 FG, League MVP (via @chicagobulls)pic.twitter.com/tWxdPwZJm5 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 4, 2020

Also Read: “I wanted to laugh and joke and smoke ci*ars with Kobe Bryant”: Ray Allen reveals his first reaction when heard about the passing of the Lakers’ legend

The similarities between the two Hall of Famers were scary. Especially their killer mentalities and their need to prove they are the best on the court.

Kobe Bryant challenged NBA All-Stars at the age of 15

Speaking of their need to be the best, Kobe embodied the “Mamba Mentality” even at the young age of 15. The 2008 NBA MVP was working on his game at any chance he got.

This was also the case back in 1993 when former NBA star Tim Legler watched Kobe play in a gym in Philadelphia. Legler recalled how ridiculously athletic his game was on JJ Redick’s podcast, The Old Man & the Three.

However, that wasn’t the most shocking thing. What was even more shocking was the fact that Bryant was challenging NBA All-Stars on the court.

Also Read: “The picture perfect moment, the dream you have as a kid, I never had it”: Kobe Bryant on never draining a Championship winning buzzer beater in his career

Kobe Bryant truly is the words “hard work” personified. Even when he was hooping back in high school for Lower Merion High.