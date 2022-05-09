Basketball

“The picture perfect moment, the dream you have as a kid, I never had it”: Kobe Bryant on never draining a Championship winning buzzer beater in his career

"The picture perfect moment, the dream you have as a kid, I never had it": Kobe Bryant on not draining a Championship winning buzzer beater in his career
Achyuth Jayagopal

Previous Article
Will Pat Cummins play today: Will Pat Cummins play MI vs KKR IPL 2022 match tonight?
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"The picture perfect moment, the dream you have as a kid, I never had it": Kobe Bryant on not draining a Championship winning buzzer beater in his career
“The picture perfect moment, the dream you have as a kid, I never had it”: Kobe Bryant on never draining a Championship winning buzzer beater in his career

Kobe Bryant’s resume comprises 5 Championships, 2 Finals MVP trophies, and an MVP award amongst…